GHMC polls: BJP vows free Covid vaccine, 1 lakh houses

Devender Fadnavis ex-chief Minister of Maharashtra released BJP GHMC Manifesto along with G Kishan Reddy,Union Minister of State of Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar MP& BJP State president and other prominent BJP leaders at Taj Vivanta, Begumpet on Thursday. (DC Image: R. Pavan)

Hyderabad: The seemingly unstoppable BJP on Thursday promised that free Covid-19 vaccines will be given to every single person throughout the GHMC area and that no one will have to go to a private hospital for vaccination.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis released the BJP manifesto. Minister of state for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy, national general secretary Bhupe-nder Yadav, party state president Bandi Sanjay, national vice-president D.K. Aruna, OBC national president Dr K. Laxman, election manifesto committee chairman Vivek Venkata Swamy and others participated in the manifesto release programme in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis said that if the BJP comes to power, Hyderabad Liberation Day will be celebrated officially. He said the entire country got Independence on August 15, 1947, but the erstwhile Hyderabad state got it on September 17, 1948.

The former chief minister of Maharashtra said that CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao failed in construction of double bedroom houses but BJP government constructed 15 lakhs houses for poor people in Maharashtra.

The BJP also promised that the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) initiated by the TRS government would be scrapped.

Top ten promises in manifesto:

*Corona vaccine and testing to all as per Central government stipulations.

*Setting-up of exclusive primary health centres (PHCs) in consonance with the population of various locations in greater Hyderabad.

*Will scrap LRS to redeem people of greater Hyderabad from `15,000 crore burden.

*A sum of `25,000 will be given to each flood affected family. Families who have already received `10,000 compensation will get remaining amount of `15,000.

*Financial assistance to build 1,00,000 one lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for poor in greater Hyderabad region.

*Free travel to women commuters in metro and city buses in Hyderabad.

*Free tabs to all children from poor families. Quality WiFi will be provided to poor families to enable student’s access online education.

*Waiver of property tax in all SC colonies and slum areas. Free permission for construction of houses in less than 125 sq. yds. plots.

*Will provide tap connections to all houses. Free drinking water supply to all houses.

*Rejuvenation of Musi river, development of Musi river front. Freeing nalas and tanks from all kinds of encroachments. Creation of `10,000 crore exclusive budget for modernization of open nalas and drainages. ‘Sumedha Act’ will be enacted to remove all encroachments.

*Free power to all houses using less than 100 units per month. Free power and loan facilities to all professions in traditional occupations.