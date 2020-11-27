The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation, Politics

Choose galli boys over Dilli boys: KTR

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 27, 2020, 9:46 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2020, 9:46 am IST
KTR urges voters to decide between divisive and decisive politics
Rao said whoever received Rs 15 lakh in Jan Dhan accounts can vote for BJP and that the rest should vote for TRS.
Hyderabad: TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday threw an open challenge to leaders of opposition parties to face him for a debate on policies, economy and jobs. He was interacting with business fraternity at a program dubbed, ‘Transforming Hyderabad into a Global City’.

Answering his own question, he said, “I am sure nobody will come. All they know is to create and flame communal differences.”

 

Talking about Hyderabad and its growth, Rama Rao said, “a city is not just a few concrete structures. It is about an inherent soul, culture, heritage and vibes. Hyderabad is a unique city, which has an old-world charm and a new-age vibrancy.”

Praising his father, he said, “Chief Minister KCR is a practical person rooted in reality. His main focus is on common people’s requirements and fulfilling basic needs like electricity, water and other amenities.”

Referring to the BJP’s allegation of Rohingya, Pakistanis and Bangladesh nationals living in Hyderabad illegally, Rama Rao questioned “if there are infiltrators in the country, what is raksha manthri (defence minister) doing? It is a slap on BJP’s face.”

 

Attacking the opposition, he said those who ruled for 60 to 70 years are pointing fingers at us. Sixty years of mismanagement cannot be undone in six years, adding, “you have to choose between decisive policies and divisive politics.”

Playing an emotive local card, he said “we are from Telangana. We are not tourists coming from Delhi. Decide if you want Delhi boys or galli boys?”

Later, Rama Rao mocked the BJP’s manifesto, calling it a “copy paste work” and dubbing BJP leaders as “copy cats”.

 

Responding to BJP releasing its manifesto, Rao tweeted, “Dear BJP manifesto writers, glad you chose pictures of work done by TRS govt in your GHMC manifesto. We will take this as a compliment. Let me remind you ‘Nakal maarne ke liye bhi akal chahiye’ (sic)”.

He added that pictures chosen by BJP indicates Hyderabad’s growth.

Later in the evening, addressing roadshows in Malkajgiri, Serlingampally and Rajendra Nagar areas, Rao repeated that top BJP leaders campaigning in GHMC elections were ‘political tourists’, adding, “it would have been much better if they had come to Hyderabad during the floods.”

 

Rama Rao said, “I request them to bring along Rs 1,350 crore financial assistance for relief measures in rain-affected colonies, which our Chief Minister requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter.”

Reminding people about PM Modi’s promise of depositing money in accounts of citizens, Rao said, “whoever received Rs15 lakh in Jan Dhan accounts can vote for BJP. Rest should vote for TRS.” The TRS government worked hard and attracted investments from world’s top companies, which created lakhs of jobs in the state, he said.

 

He said after GHMC elections are over, TRS government will ensure Rs10,000 financial assistance to flood affected families. Blaming opposition leaders for halting financial assistance, he said, “BJP is promising to give Rs 25,000. They are cheating people.”

Tags: delhi boys galli boys, ghmc polls ktr campaign, bjp chose pictures of work done by trs in manifesto, ktr says trs is from telangana, bjp manifesto copy paste work
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


