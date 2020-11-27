The Indian Premier League 2020

BJP has stooped down to divisive politics: Owaisi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Nov 27, 2020, 8:24 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2020, 8:47 am IST
Owaisi asked why was BJP branding their own citizens as Pakistanis, Afghanis and Rohingyas and claiming to strike at Old City
Owaisi said BJP leaders were trying to brand them as communal, whereas MIM is striving to maintain communal harmony
HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said Bharatiya Janata Party was into pseudo nationalism and trying to bring differences among the countrymen. He said the party has leaders who have a high regard for Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse, who they label a nationalist.

Addressing various election meetings on Thursday, Owaisi said a sitting Member of the Parliament claimed that former Anti-Terrorist Squad chief Hemant Karkare died in Mumbai terror attacks as she had cursed him.

 

Owaisi said terrorism emerged as a new religion.

“Our party is against all kinds of terrorism and want to combat it. BJP leaders are contending that voting for Majlis is against the nation,” he said.

He said BJP leaders who never came forward to help poor people in Hyderabadi during the recent flood, are now coming in scores for the sake of votes.

“They are blaming me just because I uphold the Constitution and struggle politically and be within the frame of the Constitution. I have raised my voice against CAA and opposed the illegal law of triple Talaq.

 

He asked those leaders who are blaming Majlis whether they extended any kind of help from their government or party to Hyderabadis, who lost the properties. He was branded Jinnah as he spoke about problems of underprivileged communities.

Owaisi asked why BJP leaders are showing hatred for Hyderabad.

“Why they are branding their own citizens as Pakistanis, Afghanis and Rohingyas and claiming to strike at Old City. Does our Constitution allow branding Indians as intruders? This kind of hatred will impact negatively on the minds of youth. It will also hamper the flow of foreign investment,” he said.

 

The MIM chief said BJP leaders were trying to brand them as communal, whereas MIM is striving to maintain communal harmony. Hyderabad is now free of communal riots. “Whenever communal differences emerge, we reach the spot and ease the tension. We are fielding candidates from other communities, including underprivileged sections in civic body elections. There are five non-Muslim candidates in the GHMC elections as MIM nominees,” he said.

