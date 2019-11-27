No question of mid-term polls, Siddaramaiah has to remain Oppn leader: BS Yediyurappa

Mysuru: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa asserted here on Tuesday that there was no question of mid-term elections in the state post the December 5 bypolls as suggested by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters at the Mysuru airport, he claimed the Congress leader was making such statements out of desperation.

“He (Siddaramaiah) will have to remain leader of the opposition for another three years. People do not want elections again. So there is no question of mid- term polls. We will win all 15 seats in the byelections. I am not saying this just for publicity but based on our calculations,” he said.

On the breaching of the Hulimaavu lake in Bengaluru, and the resulting flooding of its surroundings, he said it appeared to be the outcome of official negligence and he would take action on those responsible after receiving a comprehensive report on the incident. “Whenever a lake fills, it is the responsibility of the officers to inspect and take necessary steps to see that it does not overflow. This seems to be a case of official negligence. I will visit the lake and take action against those responsible after I receive a comprehensive report on the breach and flooding,” he added.

The Chief Minister announced the party planned to field JD(S) MLC, Puttanna, who was joining it shortly, for the legislative council elections from the Bengaluru teachers' constituency. Welcoming his statement, Mr Puttanna confirmed that he planned to join the BJP shortly and claimed that a few more JD(S) leaders were likely to join the saffron party after the byelections.

“I am happy that Chief Minister Yediyurappa has announced that I will be fielded from Bengaluru teachers' constituency in the council elections,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Yediyurappa met MP, Sumalatha Ambareesh's supporter, Indavaalu Sachchidananda at Mysuru airport Tuesday morning to seek her support in the KR Pete byelection.