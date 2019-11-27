'BJP's graph shirking, its ideology would be rejected very soon'

People of this country are 'teaching the party a lesson and very soon their ideology would be rejected across the country', Gehlot said. (Photo: File)

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the BJP's graph was continuously shirking and the party's ideology would be rejected across the country very soon.

People of this country are "teaching the party a lesson and very soon their ideology would be rejected across the country", Gehlot said.

"BJP's graph is continuously shrinking in the country. The party which boasted of a Congress Mukt Bharat, they are themselves now facing flack from public," he tweeted.

