VV Lakshminarayana keeps the suspense alive

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJESWARI PARASA
Published Nov 27, 2018, 12:58 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2018, 1:00 am IST
CBI former joint director drops hints that he may join Lok Satta.
VV Lakshminarayana
 VV Lakshminarayana

Hyderabad: Against the backdrop of expectations that he would form a new political party on November 26, CBI former joint director V.V. Lakshminarayana did not make any announcement on Monday. He said he was leaning towards the Lok Satta, as he was offered responsibilities. 

Three parties — Lok Satta, Aam Aadmi Party and Telangana People’s Party — had invited him to join them. Mr Jayaprakash Narayan from the Lok Satta, Mr B. Chandrasekhar from the TPP and Mr Ramulu from the Aam Aadmi Party were present where Mr Lakshminarayana apparently indicated his preference.

 

However, Mr Lakshmina-rayana said he had not taken a decision on the issue.  

He said agriculture, education, women empowerment would be his priorities and he would support any party that focused on these issues. While he did not reveal his future course of action, the tendency was more towards joining an established party rather than forming a new one as most of the talk revolved around choosing the best party, he said. 

He confirmed that he would be contesting in the forthcoming AP Assembly elections, though he did not specify the constituency. He would keep trying electoral politics till he won.

At the meeting, Dr Jayaprakash Narayan said, “There is no need for a new political party. If one has the vigour and will, one can sustain oneself in the existing parties and achieve high positions. Mr Barack Obama was not known till a point of time, but he proved himself and achieved the topmost position in the world. Mr Lakshminarayan is a capable leader and we heartily invite him to our party, if he is willing.”

Mr Lakshminarayana took voluntary retirement to join active politics and went on a tour of the 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh to know the ground realities, after which he arranged the meet and interacted with the media to present his understanding and talk about his political entry.

Tags: lok satta, vv lakshminarayana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


