Prime Minister Narendra Modi rallies in Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the star campaigner for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will be campaigning in Telangana on Tuesday.

The Special Protection Group (SPG) has cleared the decks for Mr Modi's visit, which has been restricted to two districts. The itinerary issued by the Inspector General of Police, Telangana, shows no city visit, though the BJP had mentioned a massive public rally at either Parade Ground or LB Stadium.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at Nizamabad around 11 am on Tuesday from where he will proceed to Nizamabad and later to Mahbubnagar by helicopter to address the public meetings.

Mr Modi, during his one day visit, is likely to play the family dynasty card. The star campaigner for the BJP, he is likely to attack the TRS led by caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the Congress party for promoting leaders only within the family.

This part, the Mr Modi is likely to question Mr Rao about the unfulfilled promises. The PM may also rake up the issue of Dalits in the state.

Similar to the attack by BJP president Amit Shah, the PM may also corner the TRS for having a friendly tie-up with the MIM.