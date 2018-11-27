search on deccanchronicle.com
Kutami finds common ground, releases Common Minimum Programme

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KIRAN REDDY ALTHURU
Published Nov 27, 2018, 12:25 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2018, 12:25 am IST
Mahakutami to probe irregularities in irrigation projects.
Prof. M. Kodandaram
Hyderabad: The Congress-led People’s Front released its Common Minimum Programme (CMP) on Monday with several assurances like free power to SC and ST families, one lakh jobs in one year, and an inquiry into the way contractors were awarded with several works.

The CMP will be considered as the common manifesto of the Front. Telangana Jana Samiti president Prof. M. Kodandaram will act as CMP convener and will get Cabinet rank in the People’s Front government.

 

Feeling that the families of Telangana martyrs were unhappy with the TRS, the People’s Front has created a separate category for them in the CMP and has held out a series of assurances. For the farmers, the CMP assures loan waivers for farmers and fee reimbursement for students. 

The People’s Front announced one lakh jobs within one year of forming government and allowance for the unemployed. It also assured equal pay for equal work to benefit contract and outsourcing employees. For state government employees, the People’s Front promised abolishing the Contributory Pension Scheme and bringing back of the Old Pension Scheme. All these schemes are expected to attract employees and the unemployed too.

Speaking to mediapersons, Prof. Kodandaram said that all the departments in the state had lost their credibility in last four years, “The main agenda of the People’s Front is elimination of corruption in the state. Hyderabad has witnessed development. We will decentralise development by ensuring that all districts are developed,” Prof. Kodandaram said.

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy said, “The committee is formed for the implementation of the promises that will be headed by Prof. Kodandaram. The four parties would be called People’s Front and will work the development of the people.” The Front has assured implementation of the Koneru Ranga Rao committee on land reforms and Sachar and Sudheer committees for minorities. 

Tags: common minimum programme, prof. m. kodandaram, uttam kumar reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




