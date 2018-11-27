search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

KCR 'insecure', walking on same path as Congress: PM Modi in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 27, 2018, 12:55 pm IST
Updated Nov 27, 2018, 1:14 pm IST
PM Modi attacked caretaker CM K Chandrashekhar Rao saying that 'he (KCR) thinks he can win elections without doing anything'.
PM Modi was addressing a poll rally in Nizamabad ahead of the December 7 Assembly elections. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 PM Modi was addressing a poll rally in Nizamabad ahead of the December 7 Assembly elections. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Nizamabad: Addressing his first poll rally in Telangana ahead of the December 7 elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao saying that he was walking on the same path as the Congress party. 

"Telangana chief minister and his family think they can rule without doing any work like the Congress did for years," said Modi at the poll rally. 

 

He added, "The chief minister of this state is walking on Congress' path. He thinks that if Congress can win elections without doing anything, he too can do it. But he must know that youth of the state are aware of the ground realities."

Speaking about Nizamabad, from where he was addressing the rally, Modi said, "The CM says he will transform Nizamabad into London city. But look at the condition of this region. The place lacks basic facilities like water, roads and power."

PM Modi also rapped the TRS government in regards to the Ayushmaan Bharat scheme which was launched in September to provide medical facilities on a massive scale to the poor. 

However, the Telangana govt had said that it won't implement the scheme, for now, citing an already existing state scheme.

"Telangana CM did not join Ayushman Bharat scheme because he feels insecure. The scheme was launched two months ago and three lakh families have availed its benefits. Serious operations have been done, people's lives have been saved. Yet, not a single person from Telangana has availed its benefits.Your CM is responsible for it," said PM Modi. 

...
Tags: telangana assembly elections, k chandrashekhar rao, pm modi in telangana
Location: India, Telangana




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Spec comparison: Mahindra Alturas G4 vs Isuzu mu-X vs Ford Endeavour vs Fortuner

All the SUVs are available with both 2WD and 4WD drivetrains.
 

Here’s how you can get healthy, according to lifestyle icon Nawaz Modi Singhania

Singhania speaks about Calisthenics workout, healthy living and gives tips on how to get fit.
 

Iron Deficiency Day: Madhuri Ruia shares tips on fitness and combating condition

Nutritionist and Fitness expert Madhuri Ruia talks about fitness, nutrition and shares tips to stay healthy.
 

Man pulls out cocaine packet hidden in penis after being arrested

Police arrested a 21-year-old man for swearing and laughing at their inability to find drugs (Photo: AFP)
 

Queer talks: Mirroring struggles of the LGBTQ community

Actor Ashish Sharma along with Anne Jakkraphong Jakrajutatip during their meeting on Khejdi.
 

New lander will add to humans’ long fascination with Mars

This image made available by NASA shows the planet Mars. This composite photo was created from over 100 images of Mars taken by Viking Orbiters in the 1970s. The attraction is sure to grow on Monday, November 26 with the arrival of a NASA lander named InSight. (NASA via AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Suspension of TTD staffer attracts mixed reaction

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)

V Hanumantha Rao hits out at KCR and family with personal attack

V Hanumantha Rao

Rahul Gandhi, Naidu to share dias for 1st time

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Transfer of TD votes to Congress not so easy

The Congress polled an impressive number of votes in the remaining 40 divisions. So far, candidates who lost the elections are not being approached by the TD leaders who are giving importance to leaders like Ms Renuka Chowdary, P. Sudhakar Reddy and M. Radhakishore and ignoring them.

KCR wows Warangal, says it will always be special to him

K. Chandrasekhar Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham