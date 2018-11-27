K Chandrasekhar Rao vows to win all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana with MIM help

WARANGAL: Caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had a busy day on Monday, speaking at 15 public meetings during which he appealed to the people to vote the Congress-TD alliance out of the state.

At Jagtial, he said there was a TRS wave as was seen in the turnout at the ‘raja Ashirvada Sabhas. “50,000-70,000 people attending meetings in the Assembly constituencies is a sign of a positive wave,” he said.

Mr Rao said he was for forming a non-Congress, non-BJP Federal Front at the Centre and winning all the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana state with the MIM alliance in the state to secure 12 per cent reservations for Muslims and tribals.

“We have distributed nearly 70 lakh sheep, and 40 lakh sheep were born. The Kurma Golla community people have created wealth of Rs 1,500 crore by rearing of the sheep,” said Mr Rao.

Later, he made a short speech in Station Ghanpur where he promised irrigation to the drought-prone areas of Jangaon and Station Ghanpur through the Malkapur and Lingampalli reservoirs. “These reservoirs would be completed within two years to irrigate two crops per year,” he assured.

In Parkal too he said there was a need for a reservoir in the areas which he would chalk out after TRS forms the government for the second time.

Addressing his final public meeting at Warangal, he said “The contribution of Warangal to the statehood agitation is immense. The people of Warangal have responded to every call given by me and rose to the occasion. You people have ensured the Telangana flag fluttered respectfully without falling off. That special place will always be there.”

Appealing to the voters of Warangal West, Mr Rao said the Congress has brought a TD candidate to defeat TRS. He said one must feel shameful to contest as TD candidate from here.

“The people must prove that there is no place for migratory dominance here. Do we need Chandrababu’s dominance here again?” he asked the crowd who responded in the negative.