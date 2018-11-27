search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao is a big broker: N Uttam Kumar Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KIRAN REDDY ALTHURU
Published Nov 27, 2018, 12:27 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2018, 12:27 am IST
Mr Reddy claimed that 67 per cent of the people did not want Mr Rao as Chief Minister in 2014.
N Uttam Kumar Reddy
 N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: State Congress president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday responded to Telangana caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s criticism by saying, “Mr Rao was a broker when I was a soldier.”

Speaking at a ‘Meet the Press’ programme on Monday, Mr Reddy said, “Mr Rao is going personal against me. He was a broker when I was a soldier. He was a broker for fake passports and visas when I was a pilot working for the country on the China and Pakistan borders. When he was caught by the Delhi police, Congress leader M. Satyanarayana Rao helped him. That is the character of the Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. He continued his broker’s attitude even after becoming transport minister. Even as Chief Minister he didn’t change and is still continuing his commission business.”

 

Countering Mr Rao for his allegation on Mrs Gandhi’s visit, Mr Reddy said, “Mr Rao said Sonia Gandhi came for suitcases. It is a broker talking and levelling allegations against Sonia Gandhi. The Gandhi family is known for their sacrifice. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have sacrificed the Prime Minister’s post too. 

He is a drunkard and is levelling allegations against such persons. Carrying suitcases is the habit of Mr Rao. He has questioned the need for Sonia Gandhi to be bothered about Telangana. It is Sonia Gandhi who gave Telangana expecting that the people will have a bright future. She has sacrificed the party for the benefit of Telangana people. But, seeing the condition of people here, she felt really bad.”

Mr Reddy claimed that 67 per cent of the people did not want Mr Rao as Chief Minister in 2014. “Only 33 per cent of the votes polled for Mr Rao and the rest did not want him as Chief Minister. He assumed the power and broke the promise of making a Dalit the Chief Minister. Many other promises were ignored,” he said.

The TPCC chief said: “No other Chief Minister in the country has taken corruption to such a high when compared to the Telangana Chief Minister. He is the Chief Minister who purchased many people beginning from sarpanch to members of Parliament. The worst part is that Mr Rao himself calls the MPs and MLAs to arrange a deal with the contractors. The CM himself decides the commissions between the public representatives and the contractors.”

The state Congress chief said the TRS was making new promises while not fulfilling the old ones. 

...
Tags: n uttam kumar reddy, k. chandrasekhar rao, broker
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s how you can get healthy, according to lifestyle icon Nawaz Modi Singhania

Singhania speaks about Calisthenics workout, healthy living and gives tips on how to get fit.
 

Iron Deficiency Day: Madhuri Ruia shares tips on fitness and combating condition

Nutritionist and Fitness expert Madhuri Ruia talks about fitness, nutrition and shares tips to stay healthy.
 

Man pulls out cocaine packet hidden in penis after being arrested

Police arrested a 21-year-old man for swearing and laughing at their inability to find drugs (Photo: AFP)
 

Queer talks: Mirroring struggles of the LGBTQ community

Actor Ashish Sharma along with Anne Jakkraphong Jakrajutatip during their meeting on Khejdi.
 

New lander will add to humans’ long fascination with Mars

This image made available by NASA shows the planet Mars. This composite photo was created from over 100 images of Mars taken by Viking Orbiters in the 1970s. The attraction is sure to grow on Monday, November 26 with the arrival of a NASA lander named InSight. (NASA via AP, File)
 

Volvo S60 will come to India without a diesel engine; could be a plug-in hybrid

The S60 sedan was first revealed in June 2018 and is manufactured at Volvo’s plant in the US
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao speaks to rows of empty chairs at Warangal venue

Midway through his speech, almost half of the chairs meant for the public were seen empty.

Remove TRS sops at own peril, T Harish Rao warns Congress

T Harish Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao fears threat from family: Revanth Reddy

Revanth Reddy

Dubbak segment yet to see progress

Amit Shah

We did more for Telangana than Congress, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham