K Chandrasekhar Rao is a big broker: N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: State Congress president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday responded to Telangana caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s criticism by saying, “Mr Rao was a broker when I was a soldier.”

Speaking at a ‘Meet the Press’ programme on Monday, Mr Reddy said, “Mr Rao is going personal against me. He was a broker when I was a soldier. He was a broker for fake passports and visas when I was a pilot working for the country on the China and Pakistan borders. When he was caught by the Delhi police, Congress leader M. Satyanarayana Rao helped him. That is the character of the Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. He continued his broker’s attitude even after becoming transport minister. Even as Chief Minister he didn’t change and is still continuing his commission business.”

Countering Mr Rao for his allegation on Mrs Gandhi’s visit, Mr Reddy said, “Mr Rao said Sonia Gandhi came for suitcases. It is a broker talking and levelling allegations against Sonia Gandhi. The Gandhi family is known for their sacrifice. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have sacrificed the Prime Minister’s post too.

He is a drunkard and is levelling allegations against such persons. Carrying suitcases is the habit of Mr Rao. He has questioned the need for Sonia Gandhi to be bothered about Telangana. It is Sonia Gandhi who gave Telangana expecting that the people will have a bright future. She has sacrificed the party for the benefit of Telangana people. But, seeing the condition of people here, she felt really bad.”

Mr Reddy claimed that 67 per cent of the people did not want Mr Rao as Chief Minister in 2014. “Only 33 per cent of the votes polled for Mr Rao and the rest did not want him as Chief Minister. He assumed the power and broke the promise of making a Dalit the Chief Minister. Many other promises were ignored,” he said.

The TPCC chief said: “No other Chief Minister in the country has taken corruption to such a high when compared to the Telangana Chief Minister. He is the Chief Minister who purchased many people beginning from sarpanch to members of Parliament. The worst part is that Mr Rao himself calls the MPs and MLAs to arrange a deal with the contractors. The CM himself decides the commissions between the public representatives and the contractors.”

The state Congress chief said the TRS was making new promises while not fulfilling the old ones.