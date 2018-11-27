K Chandrasekhar Rao asks people to repay his schemes with votes

Caretaker Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao addresses an election campaign meet in Karimnagar on Monday. Also seen is Assembly candidate Gangula Kamalakar.

NIZAMABAD: Caretaker Chief Minister and TRS President, Mr K. Chandrasekhar Rao, asked people to pay back to the TRS in the ensuing elections as his government has been taken up several developmental and welfare programmes.

“I created new districts, initiated top welfare schemes and development activities,” he said. Telangana stood first in many fronts in the country including per capita power utilisation, he explained.

KCR said that people should mandate majority of one lakh votes for each TRS MLA candidate to continue the development process in TS. He addressed public meetings in Kamareddy, Dichpally, Bodhan and Morthad on Monday. Party MLA candidates—Gampa Govardhan of Kamareddy, Bajireddy Govardhan of Nizamabad rural, Shakeel of Bodhan and V. Prashanth Reddy of Balkonda segments were present.

“Instead of political parties and candidates’ agenda, peoples’ aspirations should be reflected in a matured democracy,” KCR said. He said that people should discuss governance in Telangana prior to franchising their votes. People should not get confused, if any political party dumped liquor and money to influence them, he warned.

KCR made it clear that the Congress party leaders lack administrative skills and power supply in Telangana would be adversely affected if they came to power.

He reiterated that top priority would be given to irrigation and agriculture sectors in the state.

He said that people should be cautious of the Praja Kutami of the Congress and the Telugu Desam. TRS secretary general and manifesto committee chairman, K. Keshava Rao, TRS MPs K. Kavitha, B.B. Patil, caretaker minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and others were present. In a chopper, KCR made a whirlwind tour in the four assembly constituencies on the same day.