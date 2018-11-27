search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Enforcement Directorate raids are politically motivated, says MP CM Ramesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 27, 2018, 1:50 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2018, 1:50 am IST
The TD MP spoke to mediapersons after having darshan of Lord Venkateswara on Tirumala on Monday.
TD Rajya Sabha MP C.M. Ramesh
 TD Rajya Sabha MP C.M. Ramesh

Tirupati: TD Rajya Sabha MP C.M. Ramesh alleged that the raids carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on former MP Y.S. Chowdary were politically motivated and part of the BJP’s plan to target the TD in Andhra Pradesh. 

The TD MP spoke to mediapersons after having darshan of Lord Venkateswara on Tirumala on Monday. Accusing the NDA government of resorting to unethical practices by using the top government agencies to target the leaders of the opposition parties in the country, Mr. Ramesh alleged that the back-to-back raids by the CBI, ED and the I-T departments against the TD leaders have been continuing in the state, under the directions of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

 

“There were no charges against us until the TD allied with the NDA, but after quitting the alliance, we are being targeted by the Centre, and soon it will become obvious even to the common man,” he said.

Terming the recent ED raids on former Union minister and fellow TD MP Y.S. Chowdary as political vendetta ahead of elections, Mr. Ramesh said that the BJP was trying to victimise and defame the TD leaders in the state by spreading false information through the IT, ED and CBI raids. 

“Though the BJP is trying hard to portray us as corrupt leaders, all of us will come clean because none of us has done anything against the law and never resorted to corruption',” he said.

“The BJP will not succeed in defaming us despite mounting pressure and the party should remember that in this democratic country, people are watching them and will also teach a befitting lesson to them in the upcoming general polls,” he added, exuding confidence that the TD will win in Andhra Pradesh. 

...
Tags: enforcement directorate, c.m. ramesh, nda government
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s how you can get healthy, according to lifestyle icon Nawaz Modi Singhania

Singhania speaks about Calisthenics workout, healthy living and gives tips on how to get fit.
 

Iron Deficiency Day: Madhuri Ruia shares tips on fitness and combating condition

Nutritionist and Fitness expert Madhuri Ruia talks about fitness, nutrition and shares tips to stay healthy.
 

Man pulls out cocaine packet hidden in penis after being arrested

Police arrested a 21-year-old man for swearing and laughing at their inability to find drugs (Photo: AFP)
 

Queer talks: Mirroring struggles of the LGBTQ community

Actor Ashish Sharma along with Anne Jakkraphong Jakrajutatip during their meeting on Khejdi.
 

New lander will add to humans’ long fascination with Mars

This image made available by NASA shows the planet Mars. This composite photo was created from over 100 images of Mars taken by Viking Orbiters in the 1970s. The attraction is sure to grow on Monday, November 26 with the arrival of a NASA lander named InSight. (NASA via AP, File)
 

Volvo S60 will come to India without a diesel engine; could be a plug-in hybrid

The S60 sedan was first revealed in June 2018 and is manufactured at Volvo’s plant in the US
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao will rest in his farm house, says Revanth Reddy

Revanth Reddy

People’s front can’t shake TRS, says KT Rama Rao

Caretaker minister K.T. Rama Rao with members of Sikh community who joined the TRS at an event organised in Hyderabad on Monday. (DC)

Sudden move spoils BJP’s plans for Telangana

VV Lakshminarayana

Konda Vishweshwar Reddy acting under Congress pressure: TRS

Konda Vishweshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: Promises can wait, it’s time to answer

Some villages are not allowing candidates to enter, so disgusted are they with political opportunism.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham