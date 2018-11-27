Enforcement Directorate raids are politically motivated, says MP CM Ramesh

Tirupati: TD Rajya Sabha MP C.M. Ramesh alleged that the raids carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on former MP Y.S. Chowdary were politically motivated and part of the BJP’s plan to target the TD in Andhra Pradesh.

The TD MP spoke to mediapersons after having darshan of Lord Venkateswara on Tirumala on Monday. Accusing the NDA government of resorting to unethical practices by using the top government agencies to target the leaders of the opposition parties in the country, Mr. Ramesh alleged that the back-to-back raids by the CBI, ED and the I-T departments against the TD leaders have been continuing in the state, under the directions of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“There were no charges against us until the TD allied with the NDA, but after quitting the alliance, we are being targeted by the Centre, and soon it will become obvious even to the common man,” he said.

Terming the recent ED raids on former Union minister and fellow TD MP Y.S. Chowdary as political vendetta ahead of elections, Mr. Ramesh said that the BJP was trying to victimise and defame the TD leaders in the state by spreading false information through the IT, ED and CBI raids.

“Though the BJP is trying hard to portray us as corrupt leaders, all of us will come clean because none of us has done anything against the law and never resorted to corruption',” he said.

“The BJP will not succeed in defaming us despite mounting pressure and the party should remember that in this democratic country, people are watching them and will also teach a befitting lesson to them in the upcoming general polls,” he added, exuding confidence that the TD will win in Andhra Pradesh.