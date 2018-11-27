search on deccanchronicle.com
Deeply hurt by K Chandrasekhar Rao’s attack spree, says N Chandrababu Naidu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNV SUDHIR
Published Nov 27, 2018, 12:54 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2018, 12:54 am IST
Mr Naidu said that the BJP had betrayed Andhra Pradesh by not according the state special category status which it had promised.
N Chandrababu Naidu
 N Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: TD supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on  Monday said he was deeply hurt by his Telangana state counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s continuous attacks on him.

Mr Naidu, who was in Guntur to lay the foundation stone for a project to link the Godavari and the Penna rivers, said that while he was working for the unity of Telugus, Mr Rao was criticising him. He also gave a call to the people of Telangana state to defeat the TRS because the development that was ushered during his regime as Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh must continue. 

 

“I am clueless as to why he has been criticising me, as it hurts me. I have been propagating for the unity of Telugus but KCR has been criticising me. Everyone knows where has he come from. He was in the TD and was my follower. Now he criticises me which hurts me deeply. But it does not bother me,” Mr Naidu said.

“I have strived day and night for the development of Hyderabad. The Outer Ring Road, Hitec City, Shamshabad airport were developed during my regime. 

When I went to the US, Microsoft’s Bill Gates was reluctant to give me an interview. I convinced him to open his office in Hyderabad. If such development should continue to take place, the TRS should be defeated and People's Front should win. For the sake of  Telugu unity and the development of Telangana state, I didn’t even hesitate to join hands with my opponents,” Mr Naidu said. 

He accused the YSRC of supporting the TRS in the elections. Mr Naidu added that the YSRC had supported the BJP in  Karnataka. He said Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan was also supporting the TRS. 

Mr Naidu said that the BJP had betrayed Andhra Pradesh by not according the state special category status which it had promised. Mr Naidu said he would not sit idle at this betrayal of Andhra Pradesh and would will fight against the BJP-led Centre by uniting all political parties.

Tags: n chandrababu naidu, k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




