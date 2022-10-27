YSRC holds meeting with leaders of various BC organisations

NewsBC ministers Botcha Satyanarayana (in picture), Jogi Ramesh, Karumuri Nageswara Rao, Gummanuru Jayaram and Ch. Venugopalakrishna said they are taking feedback from representatives of 139 BC social groups, so that they could brief Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the matter. (Photo: Facebook@@BotchaBSN)

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress on Wednesday held meetings with 225 representatives of various BC organisations to garner support of backward classes in the forthcoming assembly general elections.

BC ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Jogi Ramesh, Karumuri Nageswara Rao, Gummanuru Jayaram and Ch. Venugopalakrishna said they are taking feedback from representatives of 139 BC social groups, so that they could brief Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the matter.

Speaking on behalf of the ministers, AP Legislative Assembly speaker Thammineni Sitaram said their Wednesday’s meeting is core to YSRC government’s continued efforts towards working for the uplift of groups of backward classes throughout the state. He maintained that YSRC has taken the responsibility of fighting for the rights of BCs, as it is only their party that can protect the interests of BCs.

Sitaram said: “As per instructions of YSR Congress party president and Chief Minister, we want to hold meetings in all 26 districts in the coming days. We have taken suggestions today from the 225 BC leaders who had attended Wednesday’s meeting.”

BC ministers said the amount spent by Telugu Desam government on BCs during its five-year rule had been only ₹19,369 crore. But the Jagan government, within the past three and a half years itself, has disbursed through direct benefit transfer ₹2 lakh crore to BC, SC, ST and minority communities.

They said out of 484 posts related to 137 corporations, 243 have been given to BCs. 56 corporations have been set up specifically for BCs. Their government has constituted the BC Commission on a permanent basis.

YSRC MP (Rajya Sabha) R. Krishnaiah said many leaders from BCs have been chief ministers. But none has worked for welfare and development of BCs, as Jagan Mohan Reddy has done.

Ministers Usha Sree Charan and Dr Seediri Appalaraju also spoke on the occasion.