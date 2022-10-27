  
Nation Politics 27 Oct 2022 Twitter flooded with ...
Nation, Politics

Twitter flooded with posts and memes on alleged attempt to poach TRS MLAs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Oct 27, 2022, 1:42 pm IST
Updated Oct 27, 2022, 1:44 pm IST
An effigy of Prime Minister Modi was burnt on the Vijayawada highway at Chautuppal to protest against the conspiracy of the BJP party to buy four MLAs from the ruling TRS party. (Twitter/@VSrinivasGoud)
 An effigy of Prime Minister Modi was burnt on the Vijayawada highway at Chautuppal to protest against the conspiracy of the BJP party to buy four MLAs from the ruling TRS party. (Twitter/@VSrinivasGoud)

HYDERABAD: The alleged poaching episode unfolded in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening, wherein 4 TRS MLAs were allegedly lured by the BJP to join the saffron party by offering 100 cr, has triggered flooding of reactions in social media platforms. Twitter has been flooded with posts with with each party making its own narrative about the alleged event.

Since the incident, the most trending hashtags were #TelanganaNotForSale, #TelanganaWithKCR, #Telanganaisnotforsale, #TelanganaPoachingClaim

Apart from the hashtags, many pictures were posted, with each party accusing the other and defending themselves.

The official Twitter handle of TRS @trspartyonline tweeted that BJP was attempting to topple the KCR government. The party tweeted: Is BJP big or Delhi hawk?.. Conspiracy to topple TRS government The Telangana Police foiled the conspiracy of the BJP to lure four TRS MLAs with the promise of crores of rupees in cash, contracts, and positions.

TRS Social media Convenor Y Sathish Reddy posted a picture that said ‘Operation Lotus’, with Amit Shah and K Chandrashekhar Rao with a caption: “Amit Shah ji, You messed with the wrong man!”.

BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay accused the CM of hatching a conspiracy against BJP in his Twitter post saying: This is a conspiracy made by CM KCR after going to Delhi. Could you call Swamiji there and plan this story? KCR, you come to Yadadri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple..fix time..date..we will all come there…will you swear that this all happened really and there is no involvement of you in it?”

Another BJP leader Arvind Dharmapuri tweeted ““People of Telangana are aware of KCR’s profound antics right before an election! How does he own thousands of crores of rupees ??” #MunugodeWithBJP”

Meanwhile, many funny memes were also seen in the Twitter space in support of TRS. A Twitter handle @AnnaNamasthe posted a meme with the caption: Dedicated to all the BJP leaders and IT cell people trying hard from last night #TelanganaNotForSale, while another Twitter user posted: If you think you are going to ride with the road roller sign, you are really going to ride under the road roller #TelanganaNotForSale”.

As the Munugode bypolls near, the political drama is expected to continue with more twists and turns in the coming days with a wait-and-watch scenario.

Tags: bjp poaching attempt, operation lotus, hashtags, #telangananotforsale
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


