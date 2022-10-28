  
Nation Politics 27 Oct 2022 TRS MLA was offered ...
Nation, Politics

TRS MLA was offered Rs 100 crore to join BJP: Investigation officer

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 28, 2022, 1:55 am IST
Updated Oct 28, 2022, 8:11 am IST
Warned of ED, CBI raids if Rohit Reddy refused to oblige (Photo: Twitter)
 Warned of ED, CBI raids if Rohit Reddy refused to oblige (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Rajendranagar ACP B. Gangadhar, the investigation officer of the case of alleged attempt to bribe TRS MLAs, said that two persons from the BJP, Ramachandra Bharati and Nanda Kumar, had met the complainant, TRS legislator Pilot Rohit Reddy, and offered him Rs 100 crore to join the BJP and contest on its ticket in the next Assembly election.

"The accused also offered to give lucrative Central government civil contracts and high government positions if he joined the BJP. In a veiled threat, the accused warned the MLA of criminal cases and raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if he did not oblige. They said that the TRS-led government would be toppled by them. However, the legislator decided against indulging in such unethical practice," the ACP said.
On October 26, the accused again contacted Rohit Reddy and informed them that they were coming to his farmhouse in Aziznagar for negotiations. They urged him to mobilise some more TRS MLAs with offers of Rs 50 crore for each of them for joining the BJP.

"The MLAs were asked to discharge their public duties improperly in order to destabilise the state government. Rohit Reddy was informed that Bharati, Nanda Kumar and one Simhayaji Swamy from Tirupati would come to the farmhouse to finalise the deal. The complainant sought legal action against the three and all those behind the conspiracy," the investigation officer said.

Moinabad police registered cases under Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 171 B (regarding bribery), read with 171 E (punishment for bribery), 506 (criminal intimidation) read with 34 of IPC and Section 8 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

...
Tags: central bureau of investigation (cbi), enforcement directorate (ed), pilot rohith reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 28 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Twitter flooded with posts and memes on alleged attempt to poach TRS MLAs
BJP downplays desertions, hits back with talk of 8 TRS MLAs ready to jump ship

Latest From Nation

Film producer Kethireddy Jagadeeswara Reddy filed a PIL, seeking stoppage of the reality show’s telecast alleging that the show was encouraging immoral and violent activities. — Instagram

Bigg Boss: HC serves notice to Nagarjuna, others

Patients and their attenders alleged that the staff, instead of being alert round-the-clock, were celebrating birthdays and consuming liquor in parties hosted on the premises, due to which they were unable to perform their duties. — AFP

Liquor party at govt hospital causes stir

According to Gunadala police, V. Anitha, 17, was reportedly in love with her relative. Her family members raised objection over it and even made her to lodge a complaint with the police against her relative on charges of harassment. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

Inter girl dies by suicide

KCR, KTR, Harish, 4 MLAs confined to Pragathi Bhavan (Photo:Twitter)

KTR issues 'gag order' on party; TRS leadership adopts sangfroid



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Nehru to be blamed for PoK mess, says BJP

Alleging that the first Prime Minister committed five blunders, including delaying action on the accession proposal of the region's king Hari Singh BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said Jammu and Kashmir and the country in general had to pay a price for it. (Representational image: PTI)

Owaisi wishes hijab-wearing girl becomes Indian PM

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (Twitter)

Rare alignment of sun, moon, earth eclipses campaign day in Munugode

The partial eclipse kept politicians away from the streets of Munugode, the site for a high-stakes political battle between the TRS, the BJP, and the Congress. (Representational Image/AP)

Rahul Gandhi unlikely to visit Hyderabad's Bhagyalakshmi temple

Gandhi’s Bharath Jodo Yatra is expected to touch the Old City on November 1. (Photo: Twitter)

Kharge formally takes over as Congress president

New Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge assumes charge at AICC Headquarters, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022. Former party president Sonia Gandhi, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and party MP Rahul Gandhi are also seen. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham