TRS leaders hold state-wide protest over bribery claim

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 27, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Oct 28, 2022, 8:06 am IST
Government chief whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar along with Chennur MLA Balka Suman, MLC L. Ramana, KUDA chairman S. Sundar Raj burn an effigy of the BJP party at Chandur municipality in Munugode on Thursday. — DC Image
 Government chief whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar along with Chennur MLA Balka Suman, MLC L. Ramana, KUDA chairman S. Sundar Raj burn an effigy of the BJP party at Chandur municipality in Munugode on Thursday. — DC Image

Hyderabad: The alleged attempt by the BJP to buy TRS MLAs as part of ‘Operation Akarsh’ led ruling party leaders to stage protests across the state.

They held demonstrations and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. The party leadership has also decided to launch an aggressive campaign against the BJP on the issue at the Munugode constituency during the remaining five days of the bypoll campaign.

In Warangal, TRS leaders staged an unusual protest by placing portraits of TRS MLAs in one basket of a weighing scale and photos of currency allegedly distributed by the BJP in the other basket.

Endowments minister A. Indrakaran Reddy, who led the protest in Narayanpur in Munugode, chastised the BJP for using a 'swami', claiming that the BJP leaders who chant about Hinduism were attempting to defame the sanctity of holy men by involving them in unethical politics.

TRS leaders and workers staged a sit-in on National Highway 44 in Adilabad district, burning the saffron party flag and effigies of prominent leaders, accusing the BJP of using anti-democratic tactics to destabilise the TRS-led government.

In Asifabad district, MLAs Athram Sakku and Koneru Konappa slammed the BJP for allegedly conspiring against the TRS government, saying the public would teach the saffron party a lesson. Mayor Y. Sunil Rao and party workers in Karimnagar staged a dharna and rasta roko at the Telangana Chowk, raising slogans against the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

