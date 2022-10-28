Sravanthi plays women empowerment card in Munugode campaign

HYDERABAD: In the final phase of her campaign for the Munugode election, Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi held door-to-door visits in Marrigadda mandal on Thursday, appealing to women voters that her win would symbolise women's empowerment and would lead to their betterment.

She said, “Women are normally considered weak in electoral politics. They get few opportunities like party tickets or big positions. Major political parties usually prefer a male candidate over a woman in difficult situations like the one in Munugode. But the Congress trusted my capabilities and nominated me. My victory in the byelection will set a new benchmark and will become a symbol of women empowerment.”

Sravanthi, who is set to end her campaign with a ‘Mahila Garjana’ on November 1, said, “I've received overwhelming response from all voters, especially women and youth, during my campaign. I'm confident that Mahila Garjana will be a grand success.”

She also took aim at TRS candidate K. Prabhakar Reddy accusing him of falsely assuring people of development. She said the current mood indicated a clear win for the Congress.