  
Nation Politics 27 Oct 2022 KCR and Modi are ant ...
Nation, Politics

KCR and Modi are anti-farmers and most corrupt, says Rahul

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Oct 28, 2022, 12:48 am IST
Updated Oct 28, 2022, 12:48 am IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with a girl during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana. (Image: DC)
 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with a girl during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana. (Image: DC)

YELIGANDLA (NARAYANPET DIST): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the K. Chandrasekhar Rao government was the most corrupt dispensation in the country.

Dubbing the TRS as a business organisation having no semblance of a political party, he alleged that it looted wherever it could, including the Rs 15,000 crore Miyapur land scam and Rs 1 lakh crore Kaleshwaram irrigation project.

The Congress MP did not find any difference between the Narendra Modi-led Union government and that of Chandrashekar Rao in the state when it came to implementing farmer policies. Both were anti-farmers, he alleged.

Rahul blamed demonetisation and the introduction of GST, two key policies of Modi that were supported by Chandrashekar Rao, for the closure of lakhs of small and medium enterprises resulting in massive unemployment. The harsh reality is that none can generate employment in the present conditions, he said.

Referring to his 3,500-km yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, the Congress leader said that he would complete the walkathon with utmost ease thanks to the affection shown by people all through.

Earlier, interacting with tenant farmers and the kin of debt-ridden farmers who had committed suicide, Rahul Gandhi assured that tenant farmers would be extended benefits equal to that of land owners if the Congress came to power. This policy would be implemented across the country. When farmers complained against Dharani portal, the local Congress leaders informed him about the party promising to scrap Dharani in its Warangal declaration.

Stressing the need for recognising women farmers, the Congress leader said that the ownership title of land should automatically be transferred in the name of the wife after her husband’s death.

Earlier in the day, he resumed his yatra from the KV sub-station in Makthal and addressed a public meeting at Yeligandla village before calling it a day.
Senior party leaders T. Revanth Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, S.A. Sampat Kumar and Ch. Vamshichand Reddy walked along with Rahul Gandhi.

...
Tags: : rahul gandhi, bharat jodo yatra, telangana rashtra samithi (trs)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Rahul to take up problems of farmers, women and youth
Rahul to walk through 19 Assembly segments in Telangana
Rahul Gandhi will interact with all sections in state: Uttam

Latest From Nation

KCR, KTR, Harish, 4 MLAs confined to Pragathi Bhavan (Photo:Twitter)

KTR issues 'gag order' on party; TRS leadership adopts sangfroid

Warned of ED, CBI raids if Rohit Reddy refused to oblige (Photo: Twitter)

TRS MLA was offered Rs 100 crore to join BJP: Investigation officer

Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi held door-to-door visits in Marrigadda mandal (DC)

Sravanthi plays women empowerment card in Munugode campaign

The magistrate is said to have denied grant of remand as police did not seize any cash from the scene of alleged offence which is considered to be an evidence while invoking the Prevention of Corruption Act. — Representational image/DC

Police say no money seized



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

We need double wisdom not double engine govt, says Harish Rao

Finance minister T. Harish Rao. (Photo: Facebook)

Height of U-turn: BJP on Kejriwal's demand for Ganesha, Lakshmi images on currency

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra noted that Kejriwal had once spoken against the construction of Ram temple and said a hospital should be built at the site in Ayodhya. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Owaisi wishes hijab-wearing girl becomes Indian PM

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (Twitter)

Rare alignment of sun, moon, earth eclipses campaign day in Munugode

The partial eclipse kept politicians away from the streets of Munugode, the site for a high-stakes political battle between the TRS, the BJP, and the Congress. (Representational Image/AP)

Rahul Gandhi unlikely to visit Hyderabad's Bhagyalakshmi temple

Gandhi’s Bharath Jodo Yatra is expected to touch the Old City on November 1. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham