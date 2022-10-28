KCR and Modi are anti-farmers and most corrupt, says Rahul

YELIGANDLA (NARAYANPET DIST): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the K. Chandrasekhar Rao government was the most corrupt dispensation in the country.

Dubbing the TRS as a business organisation having no semblance of a political party, he alleged that it looted wherever it could, including the Rs 15,000 crore Miyapur land scam and Rs 1 lakh crore Kaleshwaram irrigation project.

The Congress MP did not find any difference between the Narendra Modi-led Union government and that of Chandrashekar Rao in the state when it came to implementing farmer policies. Both were anti-farmers, he alleged.

Rahul blamed demonetisation and the introduction of GST, two key policies of Modi that were supported by Chandrashekar Rao, for the closure of lakhs of small and medium enterprises resulting in massive unemployment. The harsh reality is that none can generate employment in the present conditions, he said.

Referring to his 3,500-km yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, the Congress leader said that he would complete the walkathon with utmost ease thanks to the affection shown by people all through.

Earlier, interacting with tenant farmers and the kin of debt-ridden farmers who had committed suicide, Rahul Gandhi assured that tenant farmers would be extended benefits equal to that of land owners if the Congress came to power. This policy would be implemented across the country. When farmers complained against Dharani portal, the local Congress leaders informed him about the party promising to scrap Dharani in its Warangal declaration.

Stressing the need for recognising women farmers, the Congress leader said that the ownership title of land should automatically be transferred in the name of the wife after her husband’s death.

Earlier in the day, he resumed his yatra from the KV sub-station in Makthal and addressed a public meeting at Yeligandla village before calling it a day.

Senior party leaders T. Revanth Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, S.A. Sampat Kumar and Ch. Vamshichand Reddy walked along with Rahul Gandhi.