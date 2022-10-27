Former BJP MP Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar joins TRS

HYDERABAD: Former Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar joined the TRS on Wednesday in the presence of TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao in Telagana Bhavan. Bhaskar was a member of the Rajya Sabha between 2012 and 2018 when he was in the Congress.

He joined the BJP in April 2019. In his resignation letter to BJP President J.P. Nadda on Wednesday Bhaskar said he has decided to quit BJP as it had failed to adhere to principles like “positive secularism”, “cooperative federalism” and for reaping electoral benefits and alleged that terrifying and creating division is hallmark of the BJP now.

Welcoming Bhaskar into the party-fold, Rama Rao expressed happiness that a prominent leader from the Padmashali (weavers) community resigned from the BJP due to the anti-people policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre and joined the TRS.