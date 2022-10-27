  
Nation Politics 27 Oct 2022 Former BJP MP Rapolu ...
Nation, Politics

Former BJP MP Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar joins TRS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 27, 2022, 7:54 am IST
Updated Oct 27, 2022, 7:54 am IST
Former Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar (Screengrab of RSTV)
 Former Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar (Screengrab of RSTV)

HYDERABAD: Former Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar joined the TRS on Wednesday in the presence of TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao in Telagana Bhavan. Bhaskar was a member of the Rajya Sabha between 2012 and 2018 when he was in the Congress.

He joined the BJP in April 2019. In his resignation letter to BJP President J.P. Nadda on Wednesday Bhaskar said he has decided to quit BJP as it had failed to adhere to principles like “positive secularism”, “cooperative federalism” and for reaping electoral benefits and alleged that terrifying and creating division is hallmark of the BJP now.

Welcoming Bhaskar into the party-fold, Rama Rao expressed happiness that a prominent leader from the Padmashali (weavers) community resigned from the BJP due to the anti-people policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre and joined the TRS.

...
Tags: telangana rashtra samithi (trs)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 27 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo: DC)

Guntur ranks 10th at national level in Swachh

The incident came to light after four girls escaped from the orphanage, leading to a missing complaint made by the orphanage home authorities. (DC photo/file)

Two girls, one a minor, ‘raped’ at Hyderbad orphanage

Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar. (Twitter/@vinodboianpalli)

BJP bid to topple TRS govt will boomerang on it: Vinod Kumar

Cyberabad commissioner Stephen Raveendra. — DC File Image

Police foil alleged attempt to buy four TRS legislators



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kharge formally takes over as Congress president

New Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge assumes charge at AICC Headquarters, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022. Former party president Sonia Gandhi, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and party MP Rahul Gandhi are also seen. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

BJP releases ‘mega’ Munugode manifesto with 28 promises

BJP releases election manifesto with a slew of promises, including road development, textile park, and a fluoride research centre for Munugode bypolls (Twitter/@BJP4Telangana)

Tejashwi rubbishes speculations about another volte face by Nitish

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo: ANI)

We need double wisdom not double engine govt, says Harish Rao

Finance minister T. Harish Rao. (Photo: Facebook)

Mallikarjun Kharge to formally take over as Congress president today

Newly elected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a press conference, at his residence in New DelhI. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->