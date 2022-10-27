  
Nation Politics 27 Oct 2022 BJP’s bid to p ...
Nation, Politics

BJP’s bid to poach TRS MLAs would boomerang, says Kumaraswamy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MB GIRISH
Published Oct 27, 2022, 8:30 pm IST
Updated Oct 27, 2022, 8:30 pm IST
Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (PTI Photo)
 Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (PTI Photo)

BENGALURU: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s attempt to poach MLAs of opposition parties to form its government would boomerang on the party in coming days, observed former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy here on Thursday and stated that the approach to capture power by BJP “threatens” the  democratic set-up of the country.

Kumaraswamy was reacting to BJP’s reported indulgence in poaching MLAs of ruling Telangana Rashtriya Samiti in Telangana. He told media persons here that “BJP would not succeed in destabilising the TRS government through ill-gotten money.” He termed the BJP’s approach as “dangerous.”

Though BJP has succeeded in poaching MLAs of opposition parties in some States of the country, Kumaraswamy observed that poaching of MLAs in Telangana wouldn’t be “easy”.

Adding, he said Rs 17 crore cash has been recovered from persons who tried to poach MLAs of TRS and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Enforcement Directorate officials over their ‘silence’ on the cash recovery.

He sought an answer from Narendra Modi and also from ED officials on cash recovery.

...
Tags: janata dal secular, telangana rashtra samithi (trs), former cm h.d. kumaraswamy
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Senior Congress leader and former MP V. Hanumantha Rao campaigns for the Munugode bypoll on Thursday. (Image: DC)

VHR appeals to Munugode to support Sravanthi

Representational purpose.

Smart meters for farm connections to ensure quality power supply

Papikondalu. (DC file image)

Tourism boats to Papikondalu may start soon

the girls informed their family members and lodged a complaint.

Two men get seven years of jail for raping two minors



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

We need double wisdom not double engine govt, says Harish Rao

Finance minister T. Harish Rao. (Photo: Facebook)

Kharge formally takes over as Congress president

New Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge assumes charge at AICC Headquarters, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022. Former party president Sonia Gandhi, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and party MP Rahul Gandhi are also seen. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Former PM Deve Gowda set for another term as JD(S) supremo

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda is set to get re-elected as the Janata Dal (Secular) supremo during the two-day national executive meet of his party. (PTI file image)

Mallikarjun Kharge to formally take over as Congress president today

Newly elected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a press conference, at his residence in New DelhI. (Photo: PTI)

Owaisi wishes hijab-wearing girl becomes Indian PM

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham