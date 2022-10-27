BJP’s bid to poach TRS MLAs would boomerang, says Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s attempt to poach MLAs of opposition parties to form its government would boomerang on the party in coming days, observed former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy here on Thursday and stated that the approach to capture power by BJP “threatens” the democratic set-up of the country.

Kumaraswamy was reacting to BJP’s reported indulgence in poaching MLAs of ruling Telangana Rashtriya Samiti in Telangana. He told media persons here that “BJP would not succeed in destabilising the TRS government through ill-gotten money.” He termed the BJP’s approach as “dangerous.”

Though BJP has succeeded in poaching MLAs of opposition parties in some States of the country, Kumaraswamy observed that poaching of MLAs in Telangana wouldn’t be “easy”.

Adding, he said Rs 17 crore cash has been recovered from persons who tried to poach MLAs of TRS and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Enforcement Directorate officials over their ‘silence’ on the cash recovery.

He sought an answer from Narendra Modi and also from ED officials on cash recovery.