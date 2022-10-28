  
Nation Politics 27 Oct 2022 BJP petitions HC for ...
Nation, Politics

BJP petitions HC for fair probe into alleged ‘money for defection’ case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 28, 2022, 1:17 am IST
Updated Oct 28, 2022, 8:10 am IST
BJP state general secretary Gujjula Premendar Reddy (Photo: Twitter)
 BJP state general secretary Gujjula Premendar Reddy (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: The state BJP approached the Telangana High Court on Thursday, seeking a fair probe into the alleged poaching case of four TRS MLAs by three persons who were projected as BJP activists by the police. The petition is to come up on Friday.

In his petition, the party’s state general secretary Gujjula Premendar Reddy urged the court to call for a commission of enquiry by a sitting judge of the High Court or a special investigation team that did not have any government interference.

He said that there was a need to unravel the facts and motives revolving around the alleged poaching case at the Aziznagar farmhouse that was also telecast on Wednesday.

“With the sole intention of maligning the image of the BJP and brand its leaders as villains, and the active support of the Cyberabad police commissioner, the complainant approached the Moinabad police station alleging that three BJP persons had tried to lure TRS MLAs,” Premender Reddy mentioned in the petition.

Premendar Reddy wanted to know how the police officials were ascertaining that each MLA was being paid `100 crore by the BJP as a reward for defection.

He said that the court, under Article 226 of the Constitution, can exercise its extraordinary and plenary powers and direct that a case be enquired by a neutral agency where it becomes necessary to provide credibility and instill confidence in investigations.

The principal secretary (home), DGP, Cyberabad police commissioner, ACP Rajendranagar, Union home secretary, CBI and Pilot Rohit Reddy, the Tandur MLA from TRS are the respondents in the writ petition, which is to come up for hearing on Friday.

...
Tags: telangana high court, trs mlas, gujjula premender reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 28 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

TRS MLA was offered Rs 100 crore to join BJP: Investigation officer
BJP’s bid to poach TRS MLAs would boomerang, says Kumaraswamy
Twitter flooded with posts and memes on alleged attempt to poach TRS MLAs

Latest From Nation

Film producer Kethireddy Jagadeeswara Reddy filed a PIL, seeking stoppage of the reality show’s telecast alleging that the show was encouraging immoral and violent activities. — Instagram

Bigg Boss: HC serves notice to Nagarjuna, others

Patients and their attenders alleged that the staff, instead of being alert round-the-clock, were celebrating birthdays and consuming liquor in parties hosted on the premises, due to which they were unable to perform their duties. — AFP

Liquor party at govt hospital causes stir

According to Gunadala police, V. Anitha, 17, was reportedly in love with her relative. Her family members raised objection over it and even made her to lodge a complaint with the police against her relative on charges of harassment. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

Inter girl dies by suicide

KCR, KTR, Harish, 4 MLAs confined to Pragathi Bhavan (Photo:Twitter)

KTR issues 'gag order' on party; TRS leadership adopts sangfroid



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Nehru to be blamed for PoK mess, says BJP

Alleging that the first Prime Minister committed five blunders, including delaying action on the accession proposal of the region's king Hari Singh BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said Jammu and Kashmir and the country in general had to pay a price for it. (Representational image: PTI)

Owaisi wishes hijab-wearing girl becomes Indian PM

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (Twitter)

Rare alignment of sun, moon, earth eclipses campaign day in Munugode

The partial eclipse kept politicians away from the streets of Munugode, the site for a high-stakes political battle between the TRS, the BJP, and the Congress. (Representational Image/AP)

Rahul Gandhi unlikely to visit Hyderabad's Bhagyalakshmi temple

Gandhi’s Bharath Jodo Yatra is expected to touch the Old City on November 1. (Photo: Twitter)

Kharge formally takes over as Congress president

New Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge assumes charge at AICC Headquarters, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022. Former party president Sonia Gandhi, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and party MP Rahul Gandhi are also seen. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham