BJP bid to topple TRS govt will boomerang on it: Vinod Kumar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 27, 2022, 7:36 am IST
Updated Oct 27, 2022, 10:25 am IST
Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar. (Twitter/@vinodboianpalli)
 Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar. (Twitter/@vinodboianpalli)

KARIMNAGAR: The BJP government is trying to dethrone the TRS government by provoking some of its MLAs to resign from their posts. However, they should realise that their downfall will begin with by-elections in Munugode, said vice-chairman of the state planning commission B. Vinod Kumar.

Accompanied by chairman of library department Ponnam Anil Kumar and mayor Y. Sunil Rao, he visited the district library and inspected the facilities that were available in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Vinod Kumar assured to transform the district library into a model one with a new building at an estimated cost of `seven crore under Smart City project besides a digital library at a cost of `two crore. Around `three crore will be spent on other additional facilities, he said.

Later speaking to media persons, Vinod Kumar said that people were unhappy with the BJP government at the Centre. Governors were creating hurdles in states where it was not in power, he said. It is because of the governors that many bills were pending thereby driving those states into problems.

Unlike the Centre’s improper implementation of Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, K. Chandrashekar Rao’s government was trying to extend the Rythu Bandhu benefits to cotton farmers, he pointed out.

The people in Munugode are ready to teach a befitting lesson to the BJP and ensure a resounding win for the TRS, he said.

