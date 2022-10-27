  
Nation Politics 27 Oct 2022 After Diwali break, ...
Nation, Politics

After Diwali break, Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 27, 2022, 10:10 am IST
Updated Oct 27, 2022, 10:28 am IST
After a 3-day Diwali break, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has resumed in Telangana on Thursday (Twitter/@INCIndia)
 After a 3-day Diwali break, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has resumed in Telangana on Thursday (Twitter/@INCIndia)

Hyderabad: After a 3-day Diwali break, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has resumed in Telangana with an enlivening start from KV substation at Makthal, Narayanpet district. With hundreds of followers, some of them holding flags tried to catch the speed of the Congress leader who made headway with his brisk steps, beating the early morning cold.

Even as Rahul Gandhi began his more than 25 kms of yatra of the day, people all over the way stood to catch a glimpse of the Congress scion, while others tried to shake hands with him. “Rahulji I would like to meet you. Please give me a chance,” were the voices which can hear as he walked along with Telangana’s senior leaders.

A group of Oggu Dolu artists wearing traditional dresses gave their performance, when Rahul stopped at Tekulapalli to have tea. Mesmerised by the dancing, singing and the movements, Rahul enquired about the importance of the art form in the State. CLP leader, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka who is leading the State’s Cultural Committee of Bharat Jodo explained to the leader about the background and significance of the art form.

Earlier, enthusiastic about the yatra in Telangana, AICC general secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh recollected the importance of the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district. "Day 50 of Bharat Jodo Yatra began with flag hoisting at 5.25 am in Makthal. It'll be a 14 km walk to cross over to Mahbubnagar district, famous for its ancient temples and 700 year old banyan tree. Also, home of the great Burgula Ramakrishna Rao, first elected CM of Hyderabad," he tweeted.

Rahul is accompanied by PCC chief, A Revanth Reddy, AICC (TS) incharge Manickam Tagore, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former PCC president, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, AICC secretaries S A Sampath Kumar and Ch Vamsichand Reddy.

...
Tags: bharat jodo yatra, congress bharat jodo yatra, : rahul gandhi, telangana leg of bharat jodo yatra
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Telangana
16 days and 375 km: Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Telangana today
Congress to show their clout in districts by mobilising people for Bharat Jodo Yatra

Latest From Nation

Somu Veeraju (DC file image)

BJP to support high court for Kurnool, says party chief

The government took a serious note of this and asked the commissioner of Khamma Municipal Ccorporation to inquire into the matter. (DC file image)

False PTINs cause worry to property owners in Khammam

Former Cheif Minister and JDS cheif HD Kumaraswamy. (PTI Photo)

JDS to release its first list of candidates on November 1

The BJP spelt out its stance on the issue in response to the Election Commission earlier this month seeking the views of all parties on its proposal to amend the model code of conduct.. (Representational image: AFP)

Freebies to allure voters, welfarism policy intervention: BJP in letter to EC



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

We need double wisdom not double engine govt, says Harish Rao

Finance minister T. Harish Rao. (Photo: Facebook)

Kharge formally takes over as Congress president

New Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge assumes charge at AICC Headquarters, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022. Former party president Sonia Gandhi, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and party MP Rahul Gandhi are also seen. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Mallikarjun Kharge to formally take over as Congress president today

Newly elected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a press conference, at his residence in New DelhI. (Photo: PTI)

Owaisi wishes hijab-wearing girl becomes Indian PM

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (Twitter)

FCRA licence of 2 NGOs headed by Sonia cancelled

Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->