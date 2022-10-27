After Diwali break, Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes in Telangana

Hyderabad: After a 3-day Diwali break, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has resumed in Telangana with an enlivening start from KV substation at Makthal, Narayanpet district. With hundreds of followers, some of them holding flags tried to catch the speed of the Congress leader who made headway with his brisk steps, beating the early morning cold.

Even as Rahul Gandhi began his more than 25 kms of yatra of the day, people all over the way stood to catch a glimpse of the Congress scion, while others tried to shake hands with him. “Rahulji I would like to meet you. Please give me a chance,” were the voices which can hear as he walked along with Telangana’s senior leaders.

A group of Oggu Dolu artists wearing traditional dresses gave their performance, when Rahul stopped at Tekulapalli to have tea. Mesmerised by the dancing, singing and the movements, Rahul enquired about the importance of the art form in the State. CLP leader, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka who is leading the State’s Cultural Committee of Bharat Jodo explained to the leader about the background and significance of the art form.

Earlier, enthusiastic about the yatra in Telangana, AICC general secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh recollected the importance of the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district. "Day 50 of Bharat Jodo Yatra began with flag hoisting at 5.25 am in Makthal. It'll be a 14 km walk to cross over to Mahbubnagar district, famous for its ancient temples and 700 year old banyan tree. Also, home of the great Burgula Ramakrishna Rao, first elected CM of Hyderabad," he tweeted.

Rahul is accompanied by PCC chief, A Revanth Reddy, AICC (TS) incharge Manickam Tagore, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former PCC president, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, AICC secretaries S A Sampath Kumar and Ch Vamsichand Reddy.