Nation Politics 27 Oct 2021 Punjab polls 2022: A ...
Nation, Politics

Punjab polls 2022: Amarinder Singh announces formation of new political party

ANI
Published Oct 27, 2021, 12:42 pm IST
Updated Oct 27, 2021, 12:42 pm IST
Amarinder Singh addressed the press conference sharing the details of the achievements of his 4.5 years of government in Punjab
Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)
 Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh: Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh announced on Wednesday that he will soon share the name and symbol of his new party once it is confirmed by the Election Commission.

"Yes, I will be forming a new party. The name will be announced once the Election Commission clears it, along with the symbol. My lawyers are working on it," Singh said in Chandigarh.

 

Amarinder Singh addressed the press conference sharing the details of the achievements of his 4.5 years of government in Punjab.

Earlier, Amarinder Singh media advisor Raveen Thukral had announced through a series of Tweets, former Punjab Chief Minister will launch a party of his own.

In the tweets earlier, Singh had also claimed that his new political outfit might form an alliance with the BJP too if the issues of farmer protest are resolved in the interest of farmers.

Singh resigned last month as the chief minister and had announced that he will be quitting the Congress after months of rift with Congress state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

 

He had resigned ahead of Congress legislature party meeting which was called amid unending factional battles in the ruling Congress in the state. Singh was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister of the state.

...
Tags: amarinder singh, new political party, punjab polls 2022
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh


Related Stories

Amarinder Singh says will launch his own party, open to seat arrangement with BJP

Latest From Nation

NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at Narcotics Control Bureau office in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

NCP's Nawab Malik posts Sameer Wankhede's 'nikah' photo

CB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at the NCB office in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Sameer Wankhede row: Mumbai Police appoint ACP-level officer to probe allegations

People wearing masks wait to get vaccinated for COVID-19 outside a school in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo: AP/File)

Kerala govt data reveals 41 pregnant women died, 149 patients ended life due to Covid

Maintaining that the COVID-19 cases are under control in the state, Randeep said the government is making a negative RT-PCR test report, obtained 72 hours before arrival, mandatory for those coming from abroad to the state. (AFP Photo)

Cases of AY.4.2 variant of coronavirus reach 7 in Karnataka



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Didi protests bid to divide Bengal, fuel price hike, attacks on TMC in Tripura

Ms Banerjee also slammed the BJP over continuous fuel price hike, propaganda of Covid-19 vaccination of 100 crore population and attacks on her party leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev in BJP-ruled Tripura. (PTI)

India among select few developing hypersonic weapons technology, says US report

While the Chinese missile is said to have missed its target, it showed that the country had the capability to develop such weapons. This took the US by surprise as it had expected China to take much longer to reach this stage. — Representational image/AP

Didi offers 'permanent solution' for Darjeeling to stay with Bengal

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI photo)

Shah vows justice for Jammu region

Amit shah while addressing a public meeting in Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar area. (Photo:Twitter)

TRS threatens defamation case against BJP leader over drugs allegations against KTR

Reportedly, KT Rama Rao had offered to go through a drug test. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->