KTR to hard-sell Brand TS in Paris tomorrow

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 28, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Oct 28, 2021, 12:00 am IST
The minister will meet French industrialists and CEOs of various companies and urge them to invest in Telangana
IT & Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao has met France Ambassador of Digital Affairs Ambassadeur Numérique Henri Verdier in Paris today. (Photo: Twitter)
 IT & Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao has met France Ambassador of Digital Affairs Ambassadeur Numérique Henri Verdier in Paris today. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Minister for IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday left for France to address the ‘Ambition India Business Forum’. He will deliver the keynote address at the French Senate in Paris on Friday.

Rama Rao is accompanied by IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan and other senior officials of the department. Invited by Ambassador of France Emmanuel Lenain, Rao will speak on ‘Growth: Drafting the future of Indo-French relations in a post-covid era’.

 

The minister will meet French industrialists and CEOs of various companies and urge them to invest in Telangana, a release issued by his office said on Wednesday.

As part of the Forum, there will be several round table interactions on doing business in India, healthcare, climate, digital transformation as well as agri-business. B2B meetings between French and Indian companies are also scheduled during the event, which aims to foster trade and investment relations between the two countries.

In the previous Ambition India edition, the Forum hosted 700 participants virtually, spread over two sessions with more than 400 companies eager to know more about bilateral cooperation and investment opportunities in India.

 

...
