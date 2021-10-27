Nation Politics 27 Oct 2021 India criticises Chi ...
Nation, Politics

India criticises China for new land border law

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Oct 27, 2021, 11:35 pm IST
Updated Oct 27, 2021, 11:35 pm IST
India noted that, the 'unilateral' move by Beijing 'will have no bearing on the arrangements that both sides have already reached earlier'
The Indian government on Wednesday expressed concern and strongly criticised China’s new Land Boundary Law. (File photo PTI)
 The Indian government on Wednesday expressed concern and strongly criticised China’s new Land Boundary Law. (File photo PTI)

New Delhi: The Indian government on Wednesday expressed concern and strongly criticised China’s new “Land Boundary Law”, terming it as a “unilateral decision” that “can have implications on our existing bilateral arrangements on border management as well as on the boundary question”, and urged Beijing to “avoid undertaking any action under the pretext of this law that could unilaterally alter the situation in the India-China border areas”.

Pointing out that the new Chinese law passed last Saturday states that China abides by treaties concluded with or jointly acceded to by foreign countries on land boundary affairs with provisions to carry out the reorganisation of districts in the border areas, New Delhi noted India and China have still not resolved the boundary question and that hence such an “unilateral” move by Beijing “will have no bearing on the arrangements that both sides have already reached earlier”, whether it is on the boundary question or for maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the India-China border areas.

 

New Delhi also said the passage of the new Chinese law cannot legitimise the so-called China-Pakistan Boundary Agreement of 1963 which India has always maintained “is an illegal and invalid agreement”. It may be recalled that Pakistan had illegally transferred about 5,000 sq km of land in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to China in 1963 under that pact.  

In a statement, the MEA said: “We have noted that China has passed a new ‘Land Boundary Law’ on 23 October 2021. The law states among other things that China abides by treaties concluded with or jointly acceded to by foreign countries on land boundary affairs. It also has provisions to carry out reorganisation of districts in the border areas. It may be noted that India and China have still not resolved the boundary question.”

 

The MEA added: “In this regard, China’s unilateral decision to bring about legislation which can have implication on our existing bilateral arrangements on border management as well as on the boundary question is of concern to us. Such unilateral move will have no bearing on the arrangements that both sides have already reached earlier, whether it is on the boundary question or for maintaining peace and tranquillity along the LAC in India-China border areas. We also expect that China will avoid undertaking action under the pretext of this law which could unilaterally alter the situation in the India-China border areas.

 

New Delhi added: “Both sides have agreed to seek a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution to the boundary question through consultations on an equal footing. We have also concluded several bilateral agreements, protocols and arrangements to maintain peace and tranquillity along the LAC in India-China border areas in the interim.”

It added: “Furthermore, the passage of this new law does not in our view confer any legitimacy to the so-called China-Pakistan Boundary Agreement of 1963, which the Government of India has consistently maintained is an illegal and invalid agreement.”

 

...
Tags: india-china border, line of actual control, pakistan-occupied kashmir (pok), china
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

This is the first time a large number of candidates are contesting from Badvel segment. (DC file photo)

Campaign ends in Badvel; stage set for triangle fight

The Chief Minister Jagan, addressed the state investment promotion board (SIPB) meeting on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter)

2868.6 crore investment in AP creating 48,000 jobs; London Eye type project at Vizag

A doctor checks a woman at a Basti Dawakhana. (DC file photo)

32 more basti dawakhanas to come up in city

IT & Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao has met France Ambassador of Digital Affairs Ambassadeur Numérique Henri Verdier in Paris today. (Photo: Twitter)

KTR to hard-sell Brand TS in Paris tomorrow



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Assembly bypolls 2021: 44 candidates have declared criminal cases, says ADR reports

It also said that seven or 27 per cent candidates are crorepatis and the average assets per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha bye-election is Rs 4.97 crore. (AP Photo)

TRS threatens defamation case against BJP leader over drugs allegations against KTR

Reportedly, KT Rama Rao had offered to go through a drug test. (Photo: PTI/File)

Didi protests bid to divide Bengal, fuel price hike, attacks on TMC in Tripura

Ms Banerjee also slammed the BJP over continuous fuel price hike, propaganda of Covid-19 vaccination of 100 crore population and attacks on her party leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev in BJP-ruled Tripura. (PTI)

Congress to give 40% tickets to women in UP Assembly polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (R). (AFP)

Fate of 40 % of UP ministers hangs in balance

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->