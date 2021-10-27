Nation Politics 27 Oct 2021 High octane campaign ...
Nation, Politics

High octane campaign to end in today; Huzurabad bypoll gets closer

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Oct 27, 2021, 2:25 am IST
Updated Oct 27, 2021, 6:36 am IST
The parties are focused on door-to-door campaigning to meet every voter and seek votes for the past one week
Minister Gangula is campaigning with TRS candidate Gelli Srinivas Yadav in Huzurabad on Tuesday. (DC)
 Minister Gangula is campaigning with TRS candidate Gelli Srinivas Yadav in Huzurabad on Tuesday. (DC)

Hyderabad: The more than five-month-long electioneering in Huzurabad will come to an end at 5 pm on Wednesday with the Election Commission of India (EC) prescribing a 72-hour period of silence before the polling begins on October 30.

The norm is to end the campaign 48 hours before polling, but the Election Commission had extended the period to three days in the last three phases of the West Bengal elections.

 

All major parties remain tense as they fail to gauge the pulse of voters even after the long campaign since May except that the main contest is between the TRS and the BJP. The parties are focused on door-to-door campaigning to meet every voter and seek votes for the past one week.

They are also occupied by micro-level booth management by appointing incharges for every ward whose job is to ensure voters reach polling booths and cast votes. The TRS has been receiving contradictory reports from ground-level from its leaders and cadre in Huzurabad.

 

While some point to BJP candidate Etala Rajendar leading by up to 15 per cent votes, some indicate the TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav has an edge by 10 per cent votes.

Delegates who attended the TRS plenary on Monday were seen discussing these ground reports extensively among themselves.

They said the situation had considerably improved for the TRS in the constituency at present than May when TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao sacked Rajendar from his Cabinet in the first week of May. They said at that time Rajendar was leading by over 50 per cent votes, which had now come down to less than 10 per cent.

 

Although Rajendar quit the TRS and the MLA post on June 12 and joined the BJP on June 14, the election atmosphere had set in Huzurabad constituency in May itself with the TRS ministers and MLAs camping and campaigning in the constituency since then.

The TRS is facing Huzurabad bypoll without the public meeting of its star campaigner Chandrashekar Rao.

The Chief Minister cancelled his public meeting planned for October 27 following the EC imposing restrictions on public gatherings at 1,000 in Huzurabad and bordering areas covering the entire Karimnagar and Hanamkonda districts. The TRS had planned to hold a huge public meeting of the Chief Minister with one lakh people, but was forced to cancel.

 

...
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 27 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Indian, in blue, and Pakistan's cricketers greet each other at the end of the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo: AP)

Rajasthan school teacher sacked for 'celebrating' Pak victory over India in T20 game

Decades-old slabs have been replaced with new flamed granite. Specially designed cast iron railing, grills and aligned designer lampposts have been set up. Street furniture, kiosks, and decorative lighting are also being set up for catering to needs of people visiting the place. — DC Image/S. Surendra

Boardwalk along Tank Bund remains a pipedream

The Congress which announced its candidature Dr. B. Venkat Narasing Rao intensified its poll campaigning to give tough fight to the BJP and the TRS. It appointed in-charges to five mandals in the constituency and involved star campaigners. — DC Image

Last minute flurry in Huzurabad as bypoll nears

If our performance is assessed based on a number of cataract surgeries, we will take up only surgeries. Then, who will teach the students, conduct practical exams, and attend to patients and emergency cases. It is unfair to seek such explanation as though we are not working at all. — Representational image/By arrangement

‘Kanti Velugu’ notice to eye doctors stirs hornet’s nest



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Didi protests bid to divide Bengal, fuel price hike, attacks on TMC in Tripura

Ms Banerjee also slammed the BJP over continuous fuel price hike, propaganda of Covid-19 vaccination of 100 crore population and attacks on her party leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev in BJP-ruled Tripura. (PTI)

Modi opens his mann to drones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Amarinder Singh says will launch his own party, open to seat arrangement with BJP

Capt Amarinder Singh with PM Modi. (Photo: PTI)

India among select few developing hypersonic weapons technology, says US report

While the Chinese missile is said to have missed its target, it showed that the country had the capability to develop such weapons. This took the US by surprise as it had expected China to take much longer to reach this stage. — Representational image/AP

Didi offers 'permanent solution' for Darjeeling to stay with Bengal

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->