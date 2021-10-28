2868.6 crore investment in AP creating 48,000 jobs; London Eye type project at Vizag

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to concentrate on establishing a 'London Eye/Millennium Wheel' type project in Visakhapatnam and provide state-of-the-art facilities in the tourism sector to attract global tourists to Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister, addressing the state investment promotion board (SIPB) meeting on Wednesday, said AP should concentrate more attention on tourism. SIPB representatives said as high as Rs 2868.6 crore in investment would come to AP in the near future, which would generate 48,000 jobs.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said, ”We should attract international tourists and state-of-the-art facilities should be made available. The projects initiated in the sector should be completed in a time-bound manner.”

He said availability of modern facilities will help improve the domestic tourism scene and added that the number of foreign tourists too should increase. "Those who are dependent directly or indirectly on the tourism sector should get opportunities for their jobs and earning their livelihood. Bringing a London Eye type project to Visakhapatnam would be a major achievement," he said.

The officials said some companies have promised to invest a total of Rs 2868.6 crore in various tourism projects -- a Rs 250 crore investment in each – and this would provide employment to 48,000 people. Some 1560 new tourism rooms will be made available. The companies would complete all these projects in five years’ time.

The Oberoi group, a major name in the hospitality sector, will set up resorts in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Gandikota, Horsley Hills and Pitchukalanka in the name of Oberoi Vilas. The Hayat group will start a star hotel and convention centre in Shilparamam in Visakhapatnam. Another hotel and service apartment will come up in Visakhapatnam by name Taj Varun Beach.

A tunnel aquarium and a sky tower would come up in Visakhapatnam and the Hyatt Palace Hotel in Vijayawada. A spiritual tourism centre would be set up under the auspices of ISKCON Charities at Gnanagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Penugonda in Anantapur district.

