PM Modi, President Kovind greets nation on Diwali

ANI
Published Oct 27, 2019, 9:49 am IST
Updated Oct 27, 2019, 10:05 am IST
Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday wished the nation on the occasion of Diwali. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday wished the nation on the occasion of Diwali.

In a tweet in Hindi, Modi said, "Best wishes to all people in the country on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of light brings new light in everyone's life and our country always stays illuminated with happiness, prosperity and good luck."

 

Modi also shared a picture with his signature along with his tweet which says, "May this auspicious festival brighten your lives with prosperity and good health and may there be happiness all around."

President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted citizens on the festival.

He urged the people to bring happiness in the lives of needy by lighting the lamp of love, care and sharing.

"Greetings and best wishes to fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Deepawali. Let us on this day try to bring happiness in the lives of those who are less fortunate and needy by lighting the lamp of love, care and sharing," President tweeted.

