K Chandrasekhar Rao thanks Huzurnagar with Rs 100 crore

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday gave a `100-crore gift hamper ahead of Diwali to thank voters in Huzurnagar for handing out a thumping victory for the party in the byelection.

Mr Rao made the announcement at a public meeting at Huzurnagar after TRS candidate S. Saidi Reddy won the byelection by 43,358 votes against the Congress’ Nallamada Padmavathi Reddy, He had to cancel a campaign visit due to the rain.

He kept off politics, saying he would not speak much about Opposition leaders and their politics as it was a happiest occasion.

Mr Rao announced `25 crore for the Huzurnagar municipality and `15 crore for Nereducharla. Each of the 134 gram panchayats in the constituency is to get `20 lakh, and the seven mandal headquarters `30 lakh. An outer ring road would be built for Huzurnagar and tank bund for the lake in the town.

He said the constituency would be declared a revenue division and a subordinate court would be set up in Huzurnagar after consultation of the Chief Justice. For the considerable tribal population, Mr Rao promised a residential school and a Banjara Bhavan.

He said about 600 lift irrigation schemes which being controlled by the Irrigation Development Corporation, societies, individuals and NGOs will be taken under the direct control of the government to relieve the burden on the farmers. The government would supply water from the Krishna and Godavari water as soon as possible.