Nation Politics 27 Oct 2019 K Chandrasekhar Rao ...
Nation, Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao thanks Huzurnagar with Rs 100 crore

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Oct 27, 2019, 1:01 am IST
Updated Oct 27, 2019, 1:01 am IST
He kept off politics, saying he would not speak much about Opposition leaders and their politics as it was a happiest occasion.
K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday gave a `100-crore gift hamper ahead of Diwali to thank voters in Huzurnagar for handing out a thumping victory for the party in the byelection.

Mr Rao made the announcement at a public meeting at Huzurnagar after TRS candidate S. Saidi Reddy won the byelection by 43,358 votes against the Congress’ Nallamada Padmavathi Reddy, He had to cancel a campaign visit due to the rain.

 

He kept off politics, saying he would not speak much about Opposition leaders and their politics as it was a happiest occasion.

Mr Rao announced `25 crore for the Huzurnagar municipality and `15 crore for Nereducharla. Each of the 134 gram panchayats in the constituency is to get `20 lakh, and the seven mandal headquarters `30 lakh. An outer ring road would be built for Huzurnagar and tank bund for the lake in the town.

He said the constituency would be declared a revenue division and a subordinate court would be set up in Huzurnagar after consultation of the Chief Justice. For the considerable tribal population, Mr Rao promised a residential school and a Banjara Bhavan.

He said about 600 lift irrigation schemes which being controlled by the Irrigation Development Corporation, societies, individuals and NGOs will be taken under the direct control of the government to relieve the burden on the farmers. The government would supply water from the Krishna and Godavari water as soon as possible.

...
Tags: cm k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

MK Stalin.

Rein in private buses fleecing public: MK Stalin

Anil Kumar, UDF councillor

Thiruvananthapuram: Prasanth steps down as mayor

BS Yediyurappa

Congress now a party without leadership, says BS Yediyurappa

The single bench has ordered a CBI probe into the case two weeks ago while disposing a petition filed by parents of Lal and Kripesh stating that the killing was part of conspiracy by CPM that calls for a probe by an impartial agency.

No need for CBI: State on Periya



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
 

Watch: Snake eating dead snake gets stung by wasp

It seems that the circle of life caught on in the video shared by Evangeline Cummings on Twitter. (Photo: Screengrab/)
 

Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

Now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture, the official said. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Court didn't pronounce Savarkar innocent: Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson

Slamming the Maharashtra BJP's proposal to seek Bharat Ratna for Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, said today that Savarkar was the

TDP MLA who may join YSRCP meets Jagan Mohan Reddy

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence on Friday evening. (Photo: ANI)

Priyanka attacks BJP for hobnobbing with Gopal Kanda accused in suicide case

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked BJP for hobnobbing with Independent MLA-elect Gopal Kanda who is accused in a suicide case, to form government in Haryana. (Photo: File)

Nothing wrong in it: Sharad Pawar backs Sena's 50:50 demand

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said there is nothing wrong with Shiv Sena’s demand of 50:50 formula in the alliance in Maharashtra as Uddhav Thackeray's party has the experience of running the state government. (Photo: File)

Bypolls pushed up ‘Brand Edappadi K. Palaniswami’

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham