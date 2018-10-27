search on deccanchronicle.com
N Chandrababu Naidu makes swift u-turn on Hyderabad as common capital

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Oct 27, 2018, 12:29 am IST
Updated Oct 27, 2018, 12:34 am IST
They see no problem for the AP police investigation on account of this.
 N Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s flip-flop on the common capital Hyderabad is surprising. Mr Naidu strongly criticised Opposition leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for going to Hyderabad for treatment after he was attacked at Vizag airport on Thursday. He had said that Mr Reddy should have approached the Andhra Pradesh police first because how can the AP police investigate a case in another state? 

Since Hyderabad is the common capital for both TS and AP for 10 years from the time of bifurcation, politicians and officials wonder what is wrong with Mr Reddy being treated in Hyderabad. 

 

They see no problem for the AP police investigation on account of this. They also point out that Mr Naidu has been claiming AP's right to Hyderabad as a common capital all these years, and why do this if he thinks that Hyderabad belongs to TS only?

A few days ago, reacting to the alleged tapping of his phone by the Telangana government, Mr Naidu had said that he has equal rights on Hyderabad. He also said, “I also have Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and I also have police in Hyderabad.” 

In fact, there are some AP government offices running out of Hyderabad still. Some departments are working from the Secretariat. 

YSRC MLA Ijaiah said that “According to the AP Bifurcation Act, Hyderabad is the common capital for both Telugu states for 10 years, and Naidu is forgetting this.” 

He said Mr Naidu and Telugu Desam leaders stating that Mr Reddy has left for the neighbouring state after the stabbing incident is surprising. Police officers from one state often pursue investigations in other states if required and even arrest accused persons in other states. 

They said they see no problem in AP police investigating a case in Telangana State. A retired police officer commented that “According to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s argument, if an accused belonging to AP goes to any other state, he will be safe and AP police cannot do anything about him.”

