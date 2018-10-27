KCR gave Rs 5 crore to each candidate, alleges N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: State Congress president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday alleged that caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had distributed Rs 5 crore to each of the TRS candidates to win the elections.

The TPCC chief levelled the charge during a meeting at Gandhi Bhavan to welcome Osmania University Joint Action Committee leader Srihari Naik into the party. The JAC leader joined the Congress along with hundreds of his followers on Friday.

Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy said, “KCR had utilised the services of the Osmania University students during the Telangana movement and but did not even give an appointment to meet the same students after assuming the power. This shows how KCR cheated the students who sacrificed everything for statehood.”

He pointed out that Mr Rao had not visited the university after becoming Chief Minister. “KCR said he cannot provide proper security in the university because of which the prestigious Indian Science Congress was shifted. The government has also stopped Congress president Rahul Gandhi from going to the university,” Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

He said, “KCR and his son K.T. Rama Rao are the most corrupt people in the country. Both father and son fear the Prajakutami. The family has occupied thousands of acres of land in and around Hyderabad.”

The information Techno-logy Investment Region, which is sanctioned by the Congress government, was cancelled by Mr Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

He said Mr Rao had initially said that allowance for the unemployed was not possible, but now promised to pay them Rs 3,016. He should feel ashamed,” he said.