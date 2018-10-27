search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

KCR gave Rs 5 crore to each candidate, alleges N Uttam Kumar Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KIRAN REDDY ALTHURU
Published Oct 27, 2018, 12:43 am IST
Updated Oct 27, 2018, 12:44 am IST
The JAC leader joined the Congress along with hundreds of his followers on Friday.
K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: State Congress president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday alleged that caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had distributed Rs 5 crore to each of the TRS candidates to win the elections.

The TPCC chief levelled the charge during a meeting at Gandhi Bhavan to welcome Osmania University Joint Action Committee leader Srihari Naik into the party. The JAC leader joined the Congress along with hundreds of his followers on Friday.

 

Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy said, “KCR had utilised the services of the Osmania University students during the Telangana movement and but did not even give an appointment to meet the same students after assuming the power. This shows how KCR cheated the students who sacrificed everything for statehood.”

He pointed out that Mr Rao had not visited the university after becoming Chief Minister. “KCR said he cannot provide proper security in the university because of which the prestigious Indian Science Congress was shifted. The government has also stopped Congress president Rahul Gandhi from going to the university,” Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

He said, “KCR and his son K.T. Rama Rao are the most corrupt people in the country. Both father and son fear the Prajakutami. The family has occupied thousands of acres of land in and around Hyderabad.”

The information Techno-logy Investment Region, which is sanctioned by the Congress government, was cancelled by Mr Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

He said Mr Rao had initially said that allowance for the unemployed was not possible, but now promised to pay them Rs 3,016. He should feel ashamed,” he said. 

...
Tags: n uttam kumar reddy, k. chandrasekhar rao, congress
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This is why Meghan always walks slightly behind her husband Prince Harry

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wear a ta'ovala, a traditional Tongan dress wrapped around the waist, at the Fa'onelua Convention Centre in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

Doctor invents make-up to protect people from acid attacks

Doctor invents make-up to protect people from acid attacks. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

WhatsApp rolls out a fun feature for Android and iOS

The new feature is already available for iPhone users on stable 2.18.100 version, however, Android is yet to receive the new update.
 

Meghan Markle's wedding dress goes on display at Windsor Castle

Britain's Prince Harry, right, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the Australian Geographic Society Gala Awards event in Sydney, Australia, Friday Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

Portrait painted by artificial intelligence fetches $432,000 at auction

The signature on the painting is an algorithm that was actually used to create the artwork (Photo: AFP)
 

UK fines Facebook over data privacy scandal, EU seeks audit

(Representational image/ Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Attacker had blamed N Chandrababu Naidu for AP woes in his letter

YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mother Vijayalakshmi, sister Sharmila and wife Bharathi being greeted by YSRC supporters. (DC)

KT Rama Rao, Asaduddin Owaisi condemn attack

KT Rama Rao

BS Yeddyurappa will be CM after bypolls: Shobha Karandlaje

State BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa with BJP leaders Govind M. Karjol and Shrikant Kulkarni attend MP Shobha Karandlaje’s birthday celebrations at Murugesh Nirani’s residence, in Bagalakote on Wednesday. (KPN)

Politics of portraits! H D Kumaraswamy faces Valmiki sect’s ire

H.D. Kumaraswamy

No complaint filed against Mozzam Khan

Moazzam Khan is being criticised after a seven-second video went viral purportedly showing him threatening his opponents with dire consequences.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham