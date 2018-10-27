search on deccanchronicle.com
Handwriting mismatch in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attacker letter

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Oct 27, 2018, 12:15 am IST
Updated Oct 27, 2018, 12:27 am IST
Most importantly, YSRC partymen claim that only a handkerchief was found on the attacker.
YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy meets his followers after getting discharged from a private hospital in Banjara Hills on Friday. (Photo:Gandhi)
Hyderabad: An 11-page letter that the Andhra Pradesh police said was found in the pocket of YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s attacker, Janipalli Srinivasa Rao, has sparked a controversy.  

Except for the last page, the first 10 pages do not appear to be folded or crumpled though Srinivasa Rao was ‘roughed up’ by YSRC men at Vizag airport following the attack. 

 

Most importantly, YSRC partymen claim that only a handkerchief was found on the attacker. The handwriting is also said to be different in the first 10 pages and the last one. 

The attack on Mr Reddy took place between 12.30 pm and 1 pm on Thursday, at Visakhapatnam airport. YSRC partymen who were accompanying Mr Reddy searched the man thoroughly before handing him over to the police.

The contents of the 11-page letter, addressed to Mr Reddy, were just suggestions made to the YSRCP chief regarding what he must do if he comes to power. 

Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy, YSRC general secretary, told this newspaper, “When party members searched the man upside down, they found nothing except for the knife.”

