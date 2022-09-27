  
Nation Politics 27 Sep 2022 TS employees unions ...
Nation, Politics

TS employees unions oppose TS-AP interstate transfers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Sep 27, 2022, 11:45 pm IST
Updated Sep 28, 2022, 8:49 am IST
TS employees unions urged Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (in picture) to allow only TS natives working in AP to return. — Twitter
 TS employees unions urged Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (in picture) to allow only TS natives working in AP to return. — Twitter

Hyderabad: The inter-state transfer of employees between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is facing opposition from Telangana employees unions. In all, 1,808 employees from AP have applied for transfer to TS and 1,369 in the reverse direction.

TS employees unions urged Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to allow only TS natives working in AP to return.

It all started with AP Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma writing to his Telangana counterpart Somesh Kumar on September 23, requesting him to convey the consent of Telangana government for the inter-state transfers. The TS government did not respond, sources said.

In the meantime, Telangana Udyogula Sangham (TUS) and other unions wrote to CM K. Chandrashekar Rao urging him not to approve the applications of 1,808 staff as only 1,369 employees from TS had applied to go to AP. This would mean fewer jobs for TS aspirants and also affect promotions of TS employees.

"Telangana statehood agitation is all about getting our share in funds, water and jobs. If TS locals are denied jobs and promotions in

Telangana State, it would defeat the very purpose of achieving the state," said A. Padmachary, honorary chairman, M. Ravindra Kumar, state president, C. Harish Kumar, state general secretary and P. Pavan Kumar Goud, chief adviser of the TUS.

They said several AP natives were working in Telangana Secretariat and HoD offices in Hyderabad on spouse and medical grounds; there would be unrest among TS staff if more AP employees came in.

...
Tags: inter-state transfer of employees, telangana andhra pradesh employees, telangana udyogula sangham
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 28 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Preventive measures should be taken to check the spread of lumpy virus. Adequate medicines and vaccines should be kept ready for dealing with the disease, the CM said. — PTI

Like family doctor, AP CM wants cattle doctor system

Even with the onset of the festive season with a long spell of holidays, AP’s hospitality sector is yet to recoup in the post-Covid scenario.— DC Image

Hospitality sector yet to recoup in Andhra Pradesh; half of rooms vacant

Patients are shelling out money from their pockets by visiting private hospitals or diagnostic centres for these tests. Blood platelets must be counted both in morning and evening to diagnose the fever. — Representational Image/PTI

Concern over dengue cases rising in Karimnagar district

News

YSRC leaders, who criticise NTR, will have no history: Chikkala



MOST POPULAR

 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

No disrespect to high command, says Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot interacts with party leader Pawan Bansal as he leaves after meeting Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Only request to PM Modi is to stop rupee from scoring century: Cong

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate addresses the press on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter)

Nadda meets BJP's state in-charges

FIle photo of BJP National President JP Nadda. (Photo: Twitter)

Punjab CM Mann moves confidence motion in state Assembly

FIle photo of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (Photo: PTI)

Congress fumes at rebellious Rajasthan MLAs

Congress MLAs leave for the residence of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi for a meeting in Jaipur on Sunday. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->