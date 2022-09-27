TS employees unions oppose TS-AP interstate transfers

TS employees unions urged Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (in picture) to allow only TS natives working in AP to return. — Twitter

Hyderabad: The inter-state transfer of employees between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is facing opposition from Telangana employees unions. In all, 1,808 employees from AP have applied for transfer to TS and 1,369 in the reverse direction.

TS employees unions urged Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to allow only TS natives working in AP to return.

It all started with AP Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma writing to his Telangana counterpart Somesh Kumar on September 23, requesting him to convey the consent of Telangana government for the inter-state transfers. The TS government did not respond, sources said.

In the meantime, Telangana Udyogula Sangham (TUS) and other unions wrote to CM K. Chandrashekar Rao urging him not to approve the applications of 1,808 staff as only 1,369 employees from TS had applied to go to AP. This would mean fewer jobs for TS aspirants and also affect promotions of TS employees.

"Telangana statehood agitation is all about getting our share in funds, water and jobs. If TS locals are denied jobs and promotions in

Telangana State, it would defeat the very purpose of achieving the state," said A. Padmachary, honorary chairman, M. Ravindra Kumar, state president, C. Harish Kumar, state general secretary and P. Pavan Kumar Goud, chief adviser of the TUS.

They said several AP natives were working in Telangana Secretariat and HoD offices in Hyderabad on spouse and medical grounds; there would be unrest among TS staff if more AP employees came in.