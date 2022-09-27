TRS govt culture is to respect eminent personalities: KTR

IT minister and Sircilla MLA K.Taraka Rama Rao inaugurate the statue of Prof. Konda Laxman Bapuji at Yellamma Gudi near Manair river in Sircilla town on occasion of his 107 birth anniversary on Tuesday. — DC Image

Warangal: Statues of eminent persons are being installed across Telangana by the TRS government so as to educate the coming generations about their greatness, state minister KT Rama Rao has said.

Those like Prof. Konda Laxman Bapuji not only participated in the freedom struggle but also stood in the front in the separate Telangana movement after India got independence, noted the minister and Sircilla MLA.

KTR inaugurated the statue of Bapuji on the occasion of his 107th birth anniversary at Yellamma Gudi near Manair river in Sircilla town of Rajanna Sircilla district on Tuesday.

Rao said the TRS government had installed a 20-feet statue of Bapuji at the place where he was pushed out of the Jala Drushyam during the reign of previous governments in the united AP.

The government is following a culture of respecting eminent personalities. “That’s why we have given their names to the districts and to the universities along with installing their statues after the formation of the Telangana state,” he said.

“The government would install the statues of great personalities from Telangana at the Kotha Cheruvu tank bund and at the new junction in the Sircilla town with municipality funds,” he said.

KTR said he would continue doing the work to develop Sircilla. Some 3,000 homeless families were being given shelters in Sircilla. The government has constructed 2,000 houses and would soon complete the works on the remaining 1,000 houses, he said.

He said that the weavers community would be taken care of. “Chief minister Chandrashekar Rao has increased the budget allocation for them from Rs 70 crore to Rs 1,200 crore. The BJP government at the Centre, instead of helping the weavers, imposed GST on the clothes they manufactured,” he said.

The minister said the people should not get influenced by attempts at religious polarization by some opposition parties. “They must question the leaders trying to divide the people in the name of castes and religions. They must also ask them why they were not giving national status to the Kaleshwaram and Palamuru lift irrigation schemes,” he said.