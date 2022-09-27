  
Nation Politics 27 Sep 2022 TRS govt culture is ...
Nation, Politics

TRS govt culture is to respect eminent personalities: KTR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Sep 27, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Sep 28, 2022, 7:35 am IST
IT minister and Sircilla MLA K.Taraka Rama Rao inaugurate the statue of Prof. Konda Laxman Bapuji at Yellamma Gudi near Manair river in Sircilla town on occasion of his 107 birth anniversary on Tuesday. — DC Image
 IT minister and Sircilla MLA K.Taraka Rama Rao inaugurate the statue of Prof. Konda Laxman Bapuji at Yellamma Gudi near Manair river in Sircilla town on occasion of his 107 birth anniversary on Tuesday. — DC Image

Warangal: Statues of eminent persons are being installed across Telangana by the TRS government so as to educate the coming generations about their greatness, state minister KT Rama Rao has said.

Those like Prof. Konda Laxman Bapuji not only participated in the freedom struggle but also stood in the front in the separate Telangana movement after India got independence, noted the minister and Sircilla MLA.

KTR inaugurated the statue of Bapuji on the occasion of his 107th birth anniversary at Yellamma Gudi near Manair river in Sircilla town of Rajanna Sircilla district on Tuesday.

Rao said the TRS government had installed a 20-feet statue of Bapuji at the place where he was pushed out of the Jala Drushyam during the reign of previous governments in the united AP.

The government is following a culture of respecting eminent personalities. “That’s why we have given their names to the districts and to the universities along with installing their statues after the formation of the Telangana state,” he said.

“The government would install the statues of great personalities from Telangana at the Kotha Cheruvu tank bund and at the new junction in the Sircilla town with municipality funds,” he said.

KTR said he would continue doing the work to develop Sircilla. Some 3,000 homeless families were being given shelters in Sircilla. The government has constructed 2,000 houses and would soon complete the works on the remaining 1,000 houses, he said.

He said that the weavers community would be taken care of. “Chief minister Chandrashekar Rao has increased the budget allocation for them from Rs 70 crore to Rs 1,200 crore. The BJP government at the Centre, instead of helping the weavers, imposed GST on the clothes they manufactured,” he said.

The minister said the people should not get influenced by attempts at religious polarization by some opposition parties. “They must question the leaders trying to divide the people in the name of castes and religions. They must also ask them why they were not giving national status to the Kaleshwaram and Palamuru lift irrigation schemes,” he said.

...
Tags: ktr, prof. konda laxman bapuji, konda bapuji statue in sircilla
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 28 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Preventive measures should be taken to check the spread of lumpy virus. Adequate medicines and vaccines should be kept ready for dealing with the disease, the CM said. — PTI

Like family doctor, AP CM wants cattle doctor system

Even with the onset of the festive season with a long spell of holidays, AP’s hospitality sector is yet to recoup in the post-Covid scenario.— DC Image

Hospitality sector yet to recoup in Andhra Pradesh; half of rooms vacant

Patients are shelling out money from their pockets by visiting private hospitals or diagnostic centres for these tests. Blood platelets must be counted both in morning and evening to diagnose the fever. — Representational Image/PTI

Concern over dengue cases rising in Karimnagar district

News

YSRC leaders, who criticise NTR, will have no history: Chikkala



MOST POPULAR

 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

No disrespect to high command, says Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot interacts with party leader Pawan Bansal as he leaves after meeting Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Only request to PM Modi is to stop rupee from scoring century: Cong

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate addresses the press on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter)

Nadda meets BJP's state in-charges

FIle photo of BJP National President JP Nadda. (Photo: Twitter)

Punjab CM Mann moves confidence motion in state Assembly

FIle photo of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (Photo: PTI)

Congress fumes at rebellious Rajasthan MLAs

Congress MLAs leave for the residence of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi for a meeting in Jaipur on Sunday. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->