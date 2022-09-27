  
Nation Politics 27 Sep 2022 No disrespect to hig ...
Nation, Politics

No disrespect to high command, says Gehlot

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 27, 2022, 11:13 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2022, 11:13 pm IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot interacts with party leader Pawan Bansal as he leaves after meeting Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot interacts with party leader Pawan Bansal as he leaves after meeting Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Reeling from the rebellion in the Rajasthan Congress, the party high command is in a bind over the suitability of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to be Congress president. Sources say that after the developments in Jaipur, Gehlot reached out to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to explain his position and said there was no disrespect to the high command from his side. He is expected to meet the Gandhis soon, while his arch-rival Sachin Pilot rushed to Delhi ahead of any decision on Rajasthan.

Reports said the Congress’ central observers to Rajasthan, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken, had submitted a written report on Tuesday evening and gave a clean chit to Gehlot.

Three MLAs, Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi and Dharmendra Rathore, who are considered close to the CM, orchestrated the rebellion, but Gehlot has denied any part in it. During the day, Mr Gehlot held several meetings with some of his MLAs and ministers in Jaipur.

In a related development, Congress disciplinary committee member Tariq Anwar issued show-cause notices to three MLAs.

While the Rajasthan rebellion rages on and barely a couple of days are left for filing the nomination for the Congress presidential election, Gehlot has not yet got the nomination papers.

Meanwhile, several new names, including former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh, former Maharashtra CM and Union home minister Sushil Kumar Shinde along with Kharge, A.K Antony, Kamal Nath, Ambika Soni and Pawan Kumar Bansal, have started cropping up for the probable presidential candidate. Most of them ruled themselves out.

The name of Gehlot for the top party post is, however, not completely ruled out yet, according to informed sources.

During the day Mrs Gandhi met the central election committee of the party to take stock of the preparations for the upcoming elections. The Congress president also summoned party veteran Antony, who had retired, from Kerala. Insiders claim that Mrs Gandhi will appoint Antony to take action against ministers and MLAs from Rajasthan who led the open revolt against the orders of the high command.

Sachin Pilot is expected to meet the Gandhis soon. He was at the legislature party meeting in Jaipur, which was boycotted by a majority of the MLAs. Pilot has maintained a stoic silence in the last couple of days as he awaits the final decision of Mrs Gandhi before he takes a final call on his next move.

...
Tags: ashok gehlot, ashok gehlot-sachin pilot rivalry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Gehlot loyalists say will quit if Pilot is made chief minister

Latest From Nation

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches GIS Web Portal for Visit Andhra Pradesh 2023 campaign at his camp office on Tuesday, Department of Tourism and Culture Special Chief Secretary Dr. Rajat Bhargava is also seen. — By Arrangement

‘Visit AP 2023’ campaign to attract tourists to state

Jagan formally handed silk vastrams over to the chief priest inside the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)

Jagan offers silk vastrams at Tirumala

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy offers Tulabharam at Srivari temple in Tirumala during his visit to the temple as the annual Brahmotsavams commence on Tuesday. — By Arrangement

TD leaders arrested for staging protests ahead of CM's visit to Tirupati

Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar. (Photo:@TelanganaCS)

Centre's 'bifurcation talks' with TS, AP end inconclusive



MOST POPULAR

 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Only request to PM Modi is to stop rupee from scoring century: Cong

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate addresses the press on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter)

Nadda meets BJP's state in-charges

FIle photo of BJP National President JP Nadda. (Photo: Twitter)

Punjab CM Mann moves confidence motion in state Assembly

FIle photo of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (Photo: PTI)

Congress fumes at rebellious Rajasthan MLAs

Congress MLAs leave for the residence of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi for a meeting in Jaipur on Sunday. (PTI)

KCR set to foray into national politics with BRS on Dasara

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: @trspartyonline)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->