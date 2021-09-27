YSRC announces support to Bharat Bandh

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress farmer wing's state president MVS Nagi Reddy on Sunday extended support to the Bharat Bandh on Monday in a show of solidarity with the various associations holding the farmers’ agitation in the North.

Speaking to the media here, he said that the demands the farmers have been raising in the north were already being implemented in AP, like MSP for crops.

“The state government had purchased Rs 35,000 worth of crops by giving MSP in the last two years of the YSRC rule. Chief Minister Jagan had always prioritised the agriculture sector and farmer welfare in his scheme of things. The state government is providing free electricity for nine hours a day and paying the insurance premium for crops,” he said.

Nagi Reddy said the government would try and resolve any issue regarding the farmers irrespective of the party or association they belonged to. The YSRC government had spent Rs 51,500 crore for the agriculture and allied sectors in the last two years,” he said.

“We hope that the issue of farmers at the national level will be solved amicably soon. Our party believes that if the farmers prosper, the state and the nation will prosper. Ours is a farmer-friendly government,” he added.