Nation Politics 27 Sep 2021 Share intel well to ...
Nation, Politics

Share intel well to fight Naxals, KCR tells Amit Shah in meet

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Sep 27, 2021, 7:13 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2021, 7:18 am IST
Amit Shah cautioned the states against rehabilitated Maoists turning spies and working against the state agencies
Telangana Chief Minister KCR at the high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Chief Ministers of 10 Naxal-hit states at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Sunday, 26 Sep 2021. (DC photo)
 Telangana Chief Minister KCR at the high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Chief Ministers of 10 Naxal-hit states at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Sunday, 26 Sep 2021. (DC photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday stressed the need for better coordination between the Centre and Maoist-affected states in view of Intelligence inputs suggesting that the outlawed group was attempting to regroup in regions from where it had been sent packing.

Chandrashekar Rao was speaking at the conference of Chief Ministers of Maoist-affected states convened by Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss left-wing extremism.

 

Sources told this newspaper that Chandrashekar Rao suggested that a high-level committee be formed with the Directors-General of Police of all Maoist-affected states, the Intelligence Bureau director and central agencies concerned, for constant exchange of intelligence inputs.

Amit Shah cautioned the states against rehabilitated Maoists turning spies and working against the state agencies. He wanted the states to thoroughly scrutinise the requests of Maoists for rehabilitation.

Sources said the Chief Minister was very articulate in presenting the ground realities and asked the Centre to coordinate with the states more effectively and not limit itself to making passing remarks on controlling the threat. Sharing of information should not be casual, he said and added that the high-level committee was needed for better coordination.

 

The Chief Minister listed various initiatives of the TS government which had helped control extremist activities. He, however, indicated that the outlawed groups operating from Chhattisgarh had been attempting to regroup, and wanted the Centre to step up vigil and deploy forces wherever required.

Chandrashekar Rao also wanted the Centre to bear the entire cost of infrastructure development in Maoist-affected areas, relieving the states of the burden of bearing 40 per cent cost.

Sources said Andhra Pradesh home minister M, Sucharita, who was representing Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, demanded that the Centre restore the powers of states to accord forest clearances for plots less than five hectares.

 

While the clearance power was vested with the states before December last year, the Centre usurped these powers. She is said to have referred to delay in obtaining clearances for development projects.

The Andhra Pradesh home minister wanted the Centre to waive the burden of deploying Central forces in the Maoist-affeced states. She said the number of Maoist-hit districts in the state had come down to five to two, and the number of extremists had fallen below 50.

The development initiatives of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had been yielding the desired results, she said and urged the Centre to increase number of residential schools for tribals.

 

Chief Secretaries states Adityanath Das and Somesh Kumar, and DGPs Gowtham Sawang and M. Mahendar Reddy were also present.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, amit shah, naxals
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 27 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Pakistan too is silent on the reported incident. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

Pakistan resumes LoC firing for first time since February

A health worker keeps the record of used vials of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a corporation health camp in Kolkata. (Photo: AFP)

India adds 26,041 new Covid cases, active caseload lowest in 191 days

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

Yogi Adityanath tweaks caste formula ahead of polls

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy will participate in bandh at Uppal crossroads. (DC File Image)

Congress to lead 'Bharat Bandh' today in Telangana, tight security arrangements made



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Yogi Adityanath tweaks caste formula ahead of polls

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab chief minister

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered oath to the 58-year-old Channi at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan. (ANI)

Modi government harmful for employment: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

Under Bommai's leadership, BJP will again form govt in Karnataka: Amit Shah

Amit Shah inaugurated various development projects in Davanagere. (Photo: Twitter@AmitShah)

Bhupendra Patil team wholly new, all Rupani ministers dropped

Newly sworn-in state ministers and former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani after the the state ministerial Cabinet swearing-in ceremony in Gandhinagar, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->