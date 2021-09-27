Share intel well to fight Naxals, KCR tells Amit Shah in meet

Telangana Chief Minister KCR at the high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Chief Ministers of 10 Naxal-hit states at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Sunday, 26 Sep 2021. (DC photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday stressed the need for better coordination between the Centre and Maoist-affected states in view of Intelligence inputs suggesting that the outlawed group was attempting to regroup in regions from where it had been sent packing.

Chandrashekar Rao was speaking at the conference of Chief Ministers of Maoist-affected states convened by Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss left-wing extremism.

Sources told this newspaper that Chandrashekar Rao suggested that a high-level committee be formed with the Directors-General of Police of all Maoist-affected states, the Intelligence Bureau director and central agencies concerned, for constant exchange of intelligence inputs.

Amit Shah cautioned the states against rehabilitated Maoists turning spies and working against the state agencies. He wanted the states to thoroughly scrutinise the requests of Maoists for rehabilitation.

Sources said the Chief Minister was very articulate in presenting the ground realities and asked the Centre to coordinate with the states more effectively and not limit itself to making passing remarks on controlling the threat. Sharing of information should not be casual, he said and added that the high-level committee was needed for better coordination.

The Chief Minister listed various initiatives of the TS government which had helped control extremist activities. He, however, indicated that the outlawed groups operating from Chhattisgarh had been attempting to regroup, and wanted the Centre to step up vigil and deploy forces wherever required.

Chandrashekar Rao also wanted the Centre to bear the entire cost of infrastructure development in Maoist-affected areas, relieving the states of the burden of bearing 40 per cent cost.

Sources said Andhra Pradesh home minister M, Sucharita, who was representing Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, demanded that the Centre restore the powers of states to accord forest clearances for plots less than five hectares.

While the clearance power was vested with the states before December last year, the Centre usurped these powers. She is said to have referred to delay in obtaining clearances for development projects.

The Andhra Pradesh home minister wanted the Centre to waive the burden of deploying Central forces in the Maoist-affeced states. She said the number of Maoist-hit districts in the state had come down to five to two, and the number of extremists had fallen below 50.

The development initiatives of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had been yielding the desired results, she said and urged the Centre to increase number of residential schools for tribals.

Chief Secretaries states Adityanath Das and Somesh Kumar, and DGPs Gowtham Sawang and M. Mahendar Reddy were also present.