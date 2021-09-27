No quota system in private sector: KTR

The TS-iPASS policy of the state government had attracted cumulative investments of `2.15 lakh crore, creating over 16 lakh jobs in seven years, he said. — Twitter

HYDERABAD: Industries and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao stated that the Telangana state government was against reservations in jobs in the private sector because it will prove counter-productive.

During a debate on the industries and IT sectors in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, Akbaruddin Owaisi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader, asked the government to examine the issue of extending 50 per cent reservations in jobs to locals in the private sector.

Rama Rao replied that a few states which implemented such reservations were losing investments and some companies from those states were planning to migrate to Telangana as they were upset with private reservations. He did not disclose the names of the states and companies.

Rama Rao said the state government had been offering additional incentives to those private companies which employed local youth instead of fixing job quotas adding that focus on skill, reskill and upskill was the only mantra to enhance job opportunities for local youth, and not reservations.

"This is a competitive world. I cannot tell Amazon, Google or any other private company that they should employ only Telangana locals. If I say that, they will not come here. Some states which brought these reservations are already experiencing this. In fact, some companies from those states are planning to relocate to Telangana. I cannot disclose their names here," Rama Rao said.

The state had made rapid strides in industries and IT sectors due to the proactive policies of the TRS government during the past seven years, he said. Rama Rao pointed out that while there were 3.23 lakh jobs in the IT sector in 2014, the number of employees in the sector now stood at over 6.28 lakh. Similarly, the TS-iPASS policy of the state government had attracted cumulative investments of Rs 2.15 lakh crore, creating over 16 lakh jobs in seven years, he noted.

The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) had developed 10 new industrial parks and allotted 810 acres of land to 453 industries with an expected investment of Rs 6,023 crore and creation of 7,623 jobs in seven years, Rama Rao added.

Coming down heavily on Opposition parties for undertaking padayatras and deekshas, he termed the Opposition leaders as 'brand ambassadors' of the TRS government.

"Some Opposition leaders who are posting videos on social media platforms while undertaking padayatras and deekshas in various districts are showcasing the TRS government's achievements in various sectors. They are walking through lush green fields, near tanks, canals, lakes and irrigation projects which are full of water and seeing for themselves Mission Bhagiratha, 24x7 power supply etc. They have turned brand ambassadors of the TRS government," Rao said.

Rama Rao lashed out at the Centre for not sanctioning projects and funds to the state. "The BJP government at the Centre failed to fulfil any of the promises made to Telangana under AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. Be it ITIR-Hyderabad, Kazipet rail coach factory, Bayyaram steel plant, nothing was sanctioned despite repeated requests by the Telangana government," he said.