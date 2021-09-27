Nation Politics 27 Sep 2021 Congress to lead � ...
Nation, Politics

Congress to lead 'Bharat Bandh' today in Telangana, tight security arrangements made

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 27, 2021, 7:09 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2021, 7:20 am IST
Opposition parties urged traders, educational institutions, hotels and fuel stations to observe the bandh
TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy will participate in bandh at Uppal crossroads. (DC File Image)
 TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy will participate in bandh at Uppal crossroads. (DC File Image)

Hyderabad: Opposition parties will observe Bharat Bandh on September 27 across the state in protest against the alleged anti-people policies of the BJP and TRS governments at the Centre and the state.

The Congress will lead the bandh on Monday; TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy will participate in bandh at Uppal crossroads.

 

In a joint statement, Revanth Reddy, working president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud and senior vice-president Mallu Ravi said that people should make the bandh a success. In response to a call given by All India Congress Committee (AICC), Opposition parties will observe bandh in state capital Hyderabad and all 33 districts.

District Congress presidents, Assembly constituency in-charges, working presidents and senior vice-presidents were asked to camp at their respective districts and make a success of the Bharat Bandh. TPCC leaders said that Opposition parties will submit memorandums to the collectors on September 30.

 

Opposition parties urged traders, educational institutions, hotels and fuel stations to observe the bandh on Monday. On the other hand, police have made tight security arrangements. Large police forces will be deployed in all strategic places across the state, police sources said. 

...
Tags: bharath bandh
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


