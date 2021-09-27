Bommai hits back at Siddaramaiah, calls Congress a party of 'gulamagiri'

Bommai said the former Chief Minister was "frustrated" and his statement was not befitting to the position he has held in the past. (Photo: PTI/File)

Hubballi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday called Congress a party of 'gulamagiri' (slavery), as he hit back at Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah for his statement "BJP are "Talibanis".

He said the former Chief Minister was "frustrated" and his statement was not befitting to the position he has held in the past.

"It (Congress) is a party of 'gulamagiri' (slavery), so they see patriotism also in a different way. Ours is a party of patriotism, they are party of gulamagiri," Bommai said in response to a question on Siddaramaiah's statement.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, because of the Macaulay's education policy adopted by the Congress during their rule, India was deprived of opportunities to compete at the global level.

"Now Narendra Modi (as Prime Minister) has brought in a new education policy ensuring revolutionary changes in the education system that can take our children, especially those from rural areas, into the 21st century knowledge era, but they (Congress) are finding faults in that too," he added.

Siddaramaiah on Sunday had alleged that "BJP are "Talibanis" and also claimed that it's actually the RSS which is running the administration in Karnataka.

Speaking at in event in Bengaluru, he had said, "RSS and BJP are from Hitler's 'vamsha' (genealogy). BJP are Talibanis. Be careful about them."

Reacting to this, Bommai said looking at Siddaramaiah's statement it comes across that he is "frustrated".

"He (Siddaramaiah) is a former Chief Minister, the way he spoke is not befitting to the position he has held in the past," he added.