Bandi says KCR ignoring BCs; seeks massive support for them

Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged on Sunday that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is adopting a step-motherly attitude to the Backward Classes communities and ignoring their development.

As per their population, BC communities should get eight ministers in the Cabinet. But, Chandrshekar Rao had restricted their number to three.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was giving importance to Other Backward Classes (OBC) and elevated 27 MPs as ministers, he said. He pointed out that Modi had provided constitutional status to the National BC Commission.

The BJP state president wrote an open letter to the Chief Minister here on Sunday, seeking a better deal to the BC communities. Sanjay pleaded for the release of sufficient funds for the Most Backward Classes Corporation.

Sanjay concluded his seven-page open letter with a “Jai Phule, Jai Jai Phule” slogan. He said the state government should implement a BC Bandhu scheme, on the lines of the Dalit Bandhu scheme introduced by KCR, and provide financial support to each eligible BC family in the state.

BCs formed a 50 per cent population in the state and the government should introduce the BC Bandhu scheme immediately, he said.

The BJP state chief alleged that the BC sub-plan was set aside during the TRS rule. He sought immediate implementation of the sub-plan and according official status to it.

Sanjay reminded the CM that he had promised 46 BC communities to provide them with “Self-respect buildings” in the state capital, but ignored this in the past seven years of his rule. He urged the CM to release Rs 3,400 crore by way of fee reimbursement arrears. This apart, insurance and health card facilities should be provided to the weavers, he said.

For the uplift of toddy tappers, the government should set up a corporation and provide mopeds to them. A Rs 4 lakh compensation must be given to toddy tappers if they are injured in tree-climbing accidents, he said.

The BJP chief pleaded that Dhobi ghats be constructed and drying machines provided to the washermen community. He also called for the setting up of a modern salon facility for barbers and 200 units of free electricity to them as was assured by the TRS.

He urged the state government to hand over sheep to the shepherds who gave Rs 4 lakh demand draft to the state government.