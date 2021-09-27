Nation Politics 27 Sep 2021 Bandi says KCR ignor ...
Nation, Politics

Bandi says KCR ignoring BCs; seeks massive support for them

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 27, 2021, 2:55 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2021, 7:20 am IST
As per their population, BC communities should get eight ministers in the Cabinet
The BJP state president wrote an open letter to the Chief Minister here on Sunday, seeking a better deal to the BC communities. (DC Image)
 The BJP state president wrote an open letter to the Chief Minister here on Sunday, seeking a better deal to the BC communities. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged on Sunday that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is adopting a step-motherly attitude to the Backward Classes communities and ignoring their development.

As per their population, BC communities should get eight ministers in the Cabinet. But, Chandrshekar Rao had restricted their number to three.

 

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was giving importance to Other Backward Classes (OBC) and elevated 27 MPs as ministers, he said. He pointed out that Modi had provided constitutional status to the National BC Commission.

The BJP state president wrote an open letter to the Chief Minister here on Sunday, seeking a better deal to the BC communities. Sanjay pleaded for the release of sufficient funds for the Most Backward Classes Corporation.

Sanjay concluded his seven-page open letter with a “Jai Phule, Jai Jai Phule” slogan. He said the state government should implement a BC Bandhu scheme, on the lines of the Dalit Bandhu scheme introduced by KCR, and provide financial support to each eligible BC family in the state.  

 

BCs formed a 50 per cent population in the state and the government should introduce the BC Bandhu scheme immediately, he said.

The BJP state chief alleged that the BC sub-plan was set aside during the TRS rule. He sought immediate implementation of the sub-plan and according official status to it.

Sanjay reminded the CM that he had promised 46 BC communities to provide them with “Self-respect buildings” in the state capital, but ignored this in the past seven years of his rule. He urged the CM to release Rs 3,400 crore by way of fee reimbursement arrears. This apart, insurance and health card facilities should be provided to the weavers, he said.

 

For the uplift of toddy tappers, the government should set up a corporation and provide mopeds to them. A Rs 4 lakh compensation must be given to toddy tappers if they are injured in tree-climbing accidents, he said.  

The BJP chief pleaded that Dhobi ghats be constructed and drying machines provided to the washermen community. He also called for the setting up of a modern salon facility for barbers and 200 units of free electricity to them as was assured by the TRS.

He urged the state government to hand over sheep to the shepherds who gave Rs 4 lakh demand draft to the state government.

 

...
Tags: bandi sanjay kumar, bc community
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 27 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Pakistan too is silent on the reported incident. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

Pakistan resumes LoC firing for first time since February

A health worker keeps the record of used vials of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a corporation health camp in Kolkata. (Photo: AFP)

India adds 26,041 new Covid cases, active caseload lowest in 191 days

Telangana Chief Minister KCR at the high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Chief Ministers of 10 Naxal-hit states at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Sunday, 26 Sep 2021. (DC photo)

Share intel well to fight Naxals, KCR tells Amit Shah in meet

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

Yogi Adityanath tweaks caste formula ahead of polls



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Yogi Adityanath tweaks caste formula ahead of polls

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab chief minister

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered oath to the 58-year-old Channi at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan. (ANI)

Modi government harmful for employment: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

Under Bommai's leadership, BJP will again form govt in Karnataka: Amit Shah

Amit Shah inaugurated various development projects in Davanagere. (Photo: Twitter@AmitShah)

Bhupendra Patil team wholly new, all Rupani ministers dropped

Newly sworn-in state ministers and former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani after the the state ministerial Cabinet swearing-in ceremony in Gandhinagar, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->