KTR bachcha, plays dirty politics: N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, president of the Telanga-na Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) made serious comments against K.T. Rama Rao, minister and working president of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), saying, KTR was a bachcha, who was playing dirty politics of family and caste.

Earlier, N. Padmavathi, wife of Uttam Reddy, and the Congress candidate in byelection for the Huzur-nagar Assembly constituency, filled her nomination on Thursday.

Speaking to media on this occasion at Suryapet, Mr Uttam Reddy posed a question to KTR, saying, if the TRS was sure of winning in Huzurnagar, why was he trying to purchase Congress leaders. He challenged KTR to give an account of the development done by the TRS government in the Huzurnagar Assembly constituency. He alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s family was looting the state. He said that the KCR government was tapping the phones of opposition leaders.

Mr N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, president of the Telangana Pradesh Con-gress Committee, asked TRS working president and state minister K.T. Rama Rao to “reveal how much money was looted in Mission Bhagiratha scheme”.

Describing the Huzurnagar byelection as one which will be a turning point in the history of Telangana state, he said that TRS had given its ticket to a person hailing from Yamaram village of Dachepalli mandal in Guntur district.

Mr Reddy said that Gutta Sukhender Reddy, TRS MLC, was indulging in unethical practices and was pressuring local Congress leaders to join the TRS.

He said that they would lodge a complaint with the Governor besides the Chairman of the Legislative Council against Mr Sukhender Reddy.

The TRS was trying to woo the voters and local leaders with power, money and liquor, he said, and demanded that the the Election Commission conduct the byelection with Central forces.