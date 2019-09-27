Nation Politics 27 Sep 2019 'Innocent until prov ...
Nation, Politics

'Innocent until proven guilty': Choksi's lawyer after Antigua PM's remark

ANI
Published Sep 27, 2019, 9:48 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2019, 10:54 am IST
Speaking to ANI, Browne had said that Indian authorities have the 'right' to come to Antigua and Barbuda to interrogate him.
Every person who is facing any sort of accusations is presumed innocent until a court of law pronounces him guilty, said fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi's lawyer in an official statement on Thursday. (Photo: File)
 Every person who is facing any sort of accusations is presumed innocent until a court of law pronounces him guilty, said fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi's lawyer in an official statement on Thursday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Every person who is facing any sort of accusations is presumed innocent until a court of law pronounces him guilty, said fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi's lawyer in an official statement on Thursday.

The advocate's statement comes after Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne told ANI that Choksi would be extradited after he exhausts all his appeals in the country.

 

"My client Mehul Choksi is a law-abiding citizen. He left India for his medical treatment and at that time there were no CBI or ED criminal proceedings pending against him nor was there anything conceived against him. He is exercising various legal remedies available in law," lawyer Vijay Aggarwal stated.

"He is not able to travel back to India due to serious health concerns. He has availed legal remedies available under Antiguan law also. Every person who is facing any sort of accusations is presumed innocent until a court of law pronounces him guilty. He is entitled to avail of all legal remedies. He shall prove his innocence in due course of time," he added.

Speaking to ANI, Browne had said that Indian authorities have the 'right' to come to Antigua and Barbuda to interrogate him. They can come and if they wish to interview Choksi based on his willingness to participate, it has nothing to do with the Antiguan government.

Browne stated, "I can assure you that he will be ultimately deported after exhausting all his appeals. He will be extradited back to India to face whatever charges against him. It is just a matter of time".

Browne said that it is "unfortunate" that Choksi was cleared by Indian officials as a person in "good standing" only to be told later that he is a "crook".

"In any case, our officials acted based on the information from India and made him a citizen...the Indian officials have to take the responsibility for that situation," he said.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi, who both fled the country a year ago, are key accused in the USD 2 billion PNB fraud case. Choksi was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda on January 15, 2018. On June 17, Choksi had submitted an affidavit in the Bombay High Court, stating that he is residing in Antigua and was willing to co-operate in the investigation into the PNB scam.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: mehul choksi, cbi, ed, antigua
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Kalanwali MLA Balkaur Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi on Thursday, where he praised Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for providing an

SAD to go solo in Haryana Assembly polls after its lone MLA joins BJP

A Kerala woman stopped her scooty in the middle of the road as she refused to give way to a bus driving in the wrong. (Photo: Twitter/ screengrab)

Kerala woman blocks way of bus for violating traffic rules, netizens react

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said an elected government in Karnataka was unseated by a group of 'defectors'. (Photo: File)

SC interfering with poll process in Karnataka 'constitutionally strange': Congress

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday took a jibe at the BJP-ruled government in Karnataka and said that the Election Commission (EC) is acting on state government's direction. (Photo: File)

'EC acting on BJP's directions': K C Venugopal slams K'taka govt



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maruti S-Presso’s interior in detail before launch

The S-Presso gets a centrally located instrument cluster.
 

OnePlus launches the OnePlus 7T in India, starting at Rs 37,999

There are two storage variants available and the 128GB one is priced at Rs 37,999 and the 256 GB one is priced at Rs 39,999.
 

Weird and wild? Camel prescribed with antibiotics after woman bites its crotch

The couple in an attempt to save their dog went near the camel for shooing it away. (Photo: File)
 

Another royal wedding! Princess Beatrice engaged

Princess Eugenie clicked these pictures of the happy couple. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale all deals and offers

Prime members can grab great deals first with exclusive early access starting 12 noon on September 28.
 

Women more frequent gamers than men, reveals study

According to the women, their gaming tendencies stemmed from several factors like peers, friends, spouses, and even social media advertisements. (Photo: alistdaily / Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

SAD to go solo in Haryana Assembly polls after its lone MLA joins BJP

Kalanwali MLA Balkaur Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi on Thursday, where he praised Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for providing an

'EC acting on BJP's directions': K C Venugopal slams K'taka govt

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday took a jibe at the BJP-ruled government in Karnataka and said that the Election Commission (EC) is acting on state government's direction. (Photo: File)

'Terror elimination precondition for cooperation': Jaishankar after Pak boycott

Elimination of terrorism in all its forms is a precondition not only for fruitful cooperation but also for the very survival of the South Asian region, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted after a SAARC meeting in New York which Pakistan boycotted when he was making his opening statement. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: A big relief for 17 disqualified MLAs

Election Commission

K H Muniyappa-Siddaramaiah clash mars Congress meet

Congress workers stage a protest against the BJP government, in Bengaluru on Thursday (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham