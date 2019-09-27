Nation Politics 27 Sep 2019 'EC acting on BJP's ...
'EC acting on BJP's directions': K C Venugopal slams K'taka govt

Published Sep 27, 2019, 9:08 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2019, 9:24 am IST
The apex court said that it would hear the arguments in the Karnataka MLAs disqualification matter on October 22.
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday took a jibe at the BJP-ruled government in Karnataka and said that the Election Commission (EC) is acting on state government's direction. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Congress general secretary K C Venugopal on Thursday took a jibe at the BJP-ruled government in Karnataka and said that the Election Commission (EC) is acting on state government's direction.

Venugopal's comments came after the poll body informed the Supreme Court that it would defer the upcoming by-polls to 15 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka till the top court takes a decision on the 17 disqualified MLAs.

 

Expressing shock over EC's statement, Venugopal told ANI, "The Election Commission acts on the directions of the Central government."

Venugopal said that the top court's order has jolted the BJP. "They are now hesitant to fight the elections."

The by-polls were scheduled to be held on October 21 and the result was supposed to be announced on October 24.

The legislators have sought relief to contest the Assembly elections for 15 Assembly seats in the state.

 

...
