TJS unhappy with Congress, new alliance led by BJP in making

Hyderabad: A new coalition of Telangana parties led by the BJP is in the making ahead of Assembly elections. Telangana Jana Samiti chief Prof. Kodandaram, who is upset with the Congress for offering just 3 seats to the TJS as part of Congress-led grand alliance, is looking at the BJP to form an alternative front to take on the TRS and the Congress, TD and the CPI alliance.

Efforts are being made to forge an alliance with BJP, TJS, Telangana Inti Party and others and aim to win 30 to 40 seats so that they can play ‘crucial role’ in new government. BJP leaders are also looking at Congress leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy to make him part of this new alliance, if he is either sacked from Congress on disciplinary grounds or he quits from Congress on his own.

Amit Shah leading team on new coalition

A flash team belonging to BJP national president Amit Shah is learnt to have stepped up efforts to forge a new alliance of these parties and holding discussions with the TJS leaders Prof. Kodandaram, K. Dileep Kumar and the TIP leaders Cheruku Sudhakar and Yennem Srinivas Reddy.

The TIP leaders already met Prof Kodandaram and expressed their support to form the BJP-led coalition. The BJP, TJS and TIP leaders feel that the Congress after joining hands with the TD has been ignoring and insulting Telangana parties by giving statements that the TJS and other Telangana parties are worth only to contest one seat each. Prof Kodandaram too is angry at the Congress offering up to three seats to the TJS.

However, Prof. Kodandaram has put party’s final demand at 17 seats before the Congress, else he would look at other options. At this point, the BJP sprung into action to ally with the TJS, the TIP, Mr Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and other disgruntled leaders from the Congress, the TD and other parties who will not get tickets.

The BJP is learnt to have also offered the CM’s post to Konda Surekha who quit the TRS if she joins the BJP. But she joined the Congress on Wednesday. The BJP leadership is learnt to be also in touch with veteran leader Mr D. Srinivas, who is all set to quit the TRS.