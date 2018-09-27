K Chandrasekhar Rao likely to skip council session today

Hyderabad: The Legislative Council session which will meet at 11 am on Thursday to fulfil constitutional obligations will confine itself to passing to condolence resolutions.

The Council will take up resolutions to condole the deaths of former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee, Tamil Nadu former chief minister M. Karunanidhi and noted Telangana mimicry artist Nerella Venumadhav. After passing the resolutions, the Gouse will be adjourned sine die.

According to the Constitution, the Assembly has to meet once in six months. The Councils need not meet in that timeframe. However Telangana state Legislative Council Chairman Swamy Goud decided to hold the session to respect the spirit of the Constitutional requirement.

It is not yet clear whether or not caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will attend the session. Mr Rao met Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan on Wednesday at Raj Bhavan.