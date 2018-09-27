search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao likely to skip council session today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Sep 27, 2018, 1:52 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2018, 1:52 am IST
After passing the resolutions, the Gouse will be adjourned sine die.
K Chandrasekhar Rao
 K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: The Legislative Council session which will meet at 11 am on Thursday to fulfil constitutional obligations will confine itself to passing to condolence resolutions.

The Council will take up resolutions to condole the deaths of former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee, Tamil Nadu former chief minister M. Karunanidhi and noted Telangana mimicry artist Nerella Venumadhav. After passing the resolutions, the Gouse will be adjourned sine die. 

 

According to the Constitution, the Assembly has to meet once in six months. The Councils need not meet in that timeframe. However Telangana state Legislative Council Chairman Swamy Goud decided to hold the session to respect the spirit of the Constitutional requirement.

It is not yet clear whether or not caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will attend the session. Mr Rao met Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan on Wednesday at Raj Bhavan.

Tags: legislative council, e.s.l. narasimhan, k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC initiates corruption probe against Umar Akmal over 2015 World Cup fixing claims

There was no clarity over where the 28-year-old reported the incident to ICC’s anti-corruption unit. (Photo: AFP)
 

Researchers develop tiny robot caterpillar to deliver drugs inside the body

It is made from silicon and is embedded with magnetic particles (Photo: YouTube)
 

Tidal art gallery deemed 'offensive to Islam' destroyed by police in Maldives

The artwork was made by British artist Jason deCaires Taylor (Photo: Facebook/Maldives Police Service)
 

Aston Martin Vantage launched in India; priced at Rs 2.95 crore

The new Vantage is a major step forward from its predecessor as far as design is concerned.
 

Here are creative ideas for an exotic pre-wedding shoot

It isn't rare to see couples happily reminisce their initial chemistry and relive that spark during a shoot. (Photos: Portfolio Studio)
 

Addiction may be caused by an ancient virus still lingering in our DNA

Addiction may be caused by an ancient virus still lingering in our DNA. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KCR sold seven mandals to Andhra Prades, says Balaram Naik

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Adilabad: Sitting, former MPs eye ministership

While some TRS MPs are using their political clout at Delhi to angle for the party tickets, others are eying the Opposition parties after being refused the ticket from their own party.

Konda couple meets Rahul Gandhi, joins Congress

TRS MLA and ex-Minister Konda Surekha and her husband and MLC Konda Murali.

Congress poll panels not satisfied with Telangana Jana Samiti

The committte is planning to organise a huge public meeting in the parade grounds to be addressed by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Triangular tug of war over Telangana sentiments

AICC leader Ghulam Nabi Azad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham