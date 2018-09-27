search on deccanchronicle.com
Disciplinary panel keeps Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy issue aside

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 27, 2018, 1:48 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2018, 1:48 am IST
The committee has thus decided to give him another chance.
Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy
 Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy

Hyderabad: The Disciplinary Action Committee of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee has kept aside the issue of Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy.
The DAC met in Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday as the 24-hour deadline given to Mr Reddy to respond to the show-cause notice, expired. 

The committee received a message from Mr Reddy’s family members that he was not available due to the demise of a close relative. The committee has thus decided to give him another chance.

 

The committee said that no one should interfere in matters of the DAC. “If there are any objections, anyone can directly meet the DAC and express their views,” a committee member said.

Mr Komatireddy Reddy also spoke to media persons in Nalgonda district on Wednesday. He said that he would win the elections with a huge majority if the party provides him a ticket to contest from Munugode constituency.  

“I will have a huge win if I contest from Munugode. My followers and cadre are asking me to contest from this constituency. I have replied to the DAC earlier. My intention is not to target any person but to explain the feelings of the party workers. The party cadre felt that there is no recognition for hard workers in the party,” he said.

Tags: komatireddy rajagopal reddy, gandhi bhavan, dac met
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




